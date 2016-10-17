StackPath Supports JavaScript Developers as Founding Member of JS Foundation

In Partnership With Linux Foundation and Other Technology Leaders, StackPath Drives Broad Adoption and Ongoing Development of JavaScript Solutions

(firmenpresse) - DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- , the web services platform for security, speed and scale, today announced it has partnered with The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit advancing management for mass collaboration, as a founding member of the . The JS Foundation is committed to helping JavaScript application and server-side projects cultivate best practices and policies that promote high quality standards and broad, diverse contributions for long-term sustainability.

Initial projects being welcomed into the mentorship program include: Appium, Interledger.js, JerryScript, Mocha, Moment.js, Node-RED and webpack. Further, all jQuery Foundation projects will be united within the JS Foundation including jQuery, Lodash, ESLint, Esprima, Grunt, RequireJS, jQuery UI, Globalize, Sizzle, Jed, Dojo,

"The JS Foundation aims to support a vast array of technologies that complement projects throughout the entire JavaScript ecosystem," said Kris Borchers, executive director, JS Foundation. "JavaScript is a pervasive technology, blurring the boundaries between server, client, cloud and IoT. We welcome any projects, organizations or developers looking to help bolster the JavaScript community and inspire the next wave of growth for application development."

StackPath's involvement in this project is an extension of its mission to bring a holistic and scalable security approach to the web services industry, integrating the need for top security quality in development practices. A major element of JavaScript development is the incorporation of security measures. StackPath is dedicated to easing this process by providing a development platform that automatically incorporates threat prevention and mitigation tools.

"The internet is the enterprise's most valuable asset but it is also the most vulnerable largely due to outdated infrastructure and methodologies used to harness it," said Lance Crosby, CEO of StackPath. "StackPath is dedicated to engaging developers and supporting all the tools and languages that they need, including open source to build a more secure internet. This feat takes widescale participation so joining forces with the Linux Foundation to launch the JS Foundation is a solid step toward a more secure future."

StackPath provides a suite of mission-critical security web services, collating and leveraging information that each service gathers via a machine learning engine that becomes more threat-aware with each recorded event. A developer-centric solution, StackPath offers a platform built for scaling the growing threats within the cloud ecosystem, incorporating Distributed Denial of Service attack mitigation and Web Application Firewall.

Most recently, StackPath launched its platform, and has plans to release additional security and development products in the coming months.

For additional information on the JS Foundation including a list of other founding members, click .

StackPath is the intelligent web services platform for security, speed and scale. It is the first platform to unify enterprise security solutions by leveraging collaborative intelligence that makes each service smarter and more secure with every threat detected, in addition to vastly improving the customer experience. More than 30,000 customers, ranging from Fortune 100 companies to early stage startups already use StackPath technology. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, StackPath has offices across the U.S. and internationally. For more information, see , and follow StackPath at , .

