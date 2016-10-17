Indiegogo Campaign Launched To Fund Realistic Pokemon: Concept Fan Art

Sofia Angus, a UK free-lance digital artist, has officially launched an Indiegogo campaign for Realistic Pokémon: Concept Fan Art, a project to re-produce Nintendo's classic Pokémon as realistic digital concepts.

Pokémon are fictional creatures which humans, known as Pokémon Trainers, catch and train to battle each other for sport. The Pokémon franchise includes 765 revealed species of the titular characters. As an aspiring 18 year old digital artist, Sofia dreams of joining the gaming industry as a concept artist. To further this pursuit, she aims to systematically re-produce the first 151 of Nintendo's classic Pokémon of the Pokédex into realistic digital concepts. Her aim is to improve her art and to eventually build a portfolio, while providing Pokémon fans with an updated look and digital feel to their favorite characters.



I'm young, I have much to learn, but I'm just buzzing to get myself out there whilst constantly practicing to improve my work. Said Sofia. I decided to create a project to motivate me to regularly produce pieces and chose a franchise very close to my childhood: Pokémon!



Digital art is an artistic work or practice that uses digital technology as an essential part of the creative or presentation process. Since the 1970s, various names have been used to describe the process including computer art and multimedia art, and digital art is itself placed under the larger umbrella term new media art. The process is extremely detailed and time consuming as well as well. Each these drawings takes around 10-20 hours to draw, from start to finish, so I looked into Indiegogo as a way to fund my ambition, says Angus.



Indiegogo is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Indiegogo get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of the Indiegogo campaign who pledge £4 or more will receive an A4 print on 150gsm silk paper. For each £4 donated, a donor may choose a single Pokémon to be printed.





The Indiegogo campaign is officially open until December, 2016. For more information about the Indiegogo campaign, visit: https://igg.me/p/1920890/twtr



