Discover the latest in mPOS Printing Innovation with BIXOLON at Apps World London 2016

(firmenpresse) - Apps World London 2016 (19-20 October 2016, Excel, London UK) BIXOLON (stand D10), the global manufacturer of advanced Receipt, Label and Mobile Printers is encouraging visitors to discover its innovative range of printing solutions at Apps World London 2016. Demonstrating the diversity of its industry leading range of Bluetooth (with Apple MFi certification) & Wi-Fi enabled desktop and mobile printing hardware for iOS, Android, Windows and Symbian throughout the show.
Exhibiting its sophisticated range of POS, Label and Mobile printers, BIXOLON will be showcasing the NEW SRP-380 POS printer with an industry first five year warranty, the water resistant front exit SRP-F310II POS printer and SLP-DX220B label printer with integrated Bluetooth. Also on show will be BIXOLONs comprehensive range of 2, 3 & 4 mobile printers including the NEW sleek & lightweight SPP-R200III and SPP-R310 next generation mobile printers with NFC auto-pairing.
Inspiring developers with the future of application printing, BIXOLON will be exhibiting its NEW B-gate mPOS hub solution which provides the previously missing link between smart devices and wired POS peripherals. Eliminating the need for expensive POS systems setups, B-gate easily connects standard peripherals with tablets or smart devices via its intelligent Bluetooth or Wi-Fi interface.
Charlie Kim, Managing Director, BIXOLON Europe GmbH, concludes, As the requirement for dynamic mobile applications continues to rise, Apps World provides BIXOLON with the platform to meet developers and demonstrate the flexibility of its printers for a range of applications from multi-platform POS ecosystems, logistics delivery applications to digital payment applications. Supported by dedicated software drivers and SDKs (Software Development Kits), all BIXOLON hardware allows easy integration into your chosen smart device.
