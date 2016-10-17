Kickstarter Campaign Launched To Fund Independent Magnolia, Texas Coffee Shop  Mustang Café

Rachel Ferguson, an aspiring Texas entrepreneur, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for Mustang Cafe, a family friendly coffee shop in Magnolia Texas.
(firmenpresse) - Houston, TX - Rachel Ferguson, an aspiring Texas entrepreneur, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for Mustang Cafe, a family friendly coffee shop in Magnolia Texas. The Kickstarter campaign aims to garner widespread support and financial backing to fund the grand opening of the Mustang Cafe.
Located just an hour outside of Houston Texas, Magnolia Texas is a city with all the charm of small town USA, but offering a world of opportunity for businesses and residents. Its with that same charm and sophistication that Rachel Ferguson intends to enter the gourmet coffee shop business with Mustang Café.
Featuring a covered patio with outdoor seating and relaxing indoor vibe, family owned & operated Mustang Café will be committed to delivering the ultimate coffee experience. Mustang Cafe will provide customers with a large range of coffees including a complete menu of espresso-based beverages such as lattes, cappuccinos, smoothie chillers, cocoas and gourmet teas. Whichever Mustang Cafe Beverage you choose, you can be sure it will be freshly crafted in the store using the highest quality ingredients. Ferguson intends it to be a difference every customer will taste and appreciate. Mustang Cafe will use the finest and freshest beans available in the industry. Its freshly brewed coffees, such as café latte, are created to meet the highest standards.
My biggest challenge would be the coffee giant "Starbucks" that's located 15 minutes down the road. The business will overcome this obstacle because our prices will be lower and it will be a friendlier environment. More family feel less corporate feel. Said project creator and shop owner Ferguson.
Ferguson intends for Mustang Café to be active in the local community. Participating in the Magnolia Farmers & Artisans market, Renaissance Fair, Magnolia Stroll and various youth sporting events, concerts and Plays. I am a stage 4 cancer fighter soon to be survivor [and] I have always dreamed of owning my own business [and] I decided a coffee shop would be a nice thing to have in my community, says Ferguson.
Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of the Kickstarter campaign who pledge $10 or more will be eligible to receive rewards such as T-shirts, plaques and bags of Mustang café coffee.
The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until November 3, 2016. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2dCSJFr
Contact:
Rachel Ferguson
Phone: 615-873-9255
Email: mustangcafe8(at)gmail.com
Website: http://kck.st/2dCSJFr
More information:
http://kck.st/2dCSJFr
Date: 10/17/2016 - 11:45
Language: English
News-ID 500724
Character count: 3065
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Rachel Ferguson
Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Number of hits: 72
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.934
|Registriert Heute:
|11
|Registriert Gestern:
|18
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|222
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.