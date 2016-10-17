Studio set-design at Tele Ticino including three eyevis video walls

(PresseBox) - The private TV station Tele Ticino in Melide, Switzerland, went live with a newly designed studio on the 5th of September 2016. The the new set-design consists of three video walls of four eyevis LCD monitors each. Tele Ticino chose a specially developed broadcast version of the LCs which includes additional features such as for example sensor-calibration and extended settings for colour temperature and gamma curves.

?The quality of the monitors was the crucial factor for us, this refers to the visual picture quality on the one hand, but also the longevity of the products?, Mattia Ghidoni, Technical Manager of Tele Ticino, explains regarding the eyevis-products. Furthermore, he states: ?We are a very small TV station, our target group is the canton Ticino in the Italian-speaking part of Switzerland with only 350 000 citizens and an accordingly small budget. It is therefore extremely important to us, that the monitors operate reliably and lastingly?.

Flexibility: One studio for everything

The three video walls with a width of over 262 cm consist of twelve EYE-LCD-4600-M-USN-LD-BC in total. They are arranged in the studio in a way that enables realising as many situations and shows as possible ? a big difference compared to the former set-design which included only one single display area in the studio. The new flexibility makes it possible to produce all shows in Tele Ticino's new studio, starting from news formats like Ticino News and Fuorigioco News to sports shows like Fuorigioco and talk-shows like Piazza del corriere.

Each block of four monitors is used like one big display, a functionality which is made possible by the extremely small bezels. The signal splitting for this display mode is carried out by the integrated matrix-function within the eyevis monitors, eliminating the need for external processors.

Comprehensive project experience

The project has been realised in record time. From the first product request at the Swiss eyevis sales partner Videolink AG in June 2016 to the first show in September. Broadcasters in Switzerland show high confidence in Videolink and the company has already realised numerous projects with eyevis, one of them an LED videowall for the studio of the SRF show ?10 vor 10? at the technology and production center switzerland ag (tpc) in Zurich.





eyevis, the German manufacturer of large scale video systems, is one of the leading providers and integrators of visualization systems for professional applications in control rooms, virtual reality and simulation as well as broadcast and AV. eyevis has a worldwide network of subsidiaries and certified retailers. As one of only a few providers, eyevis is capable of offering entire systems from one source. The complete solutions of eyevis include display solutions, graphic controllers, software applications as well as all necessary accessories.





