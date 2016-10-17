Reduced cleaning cost per unit and increased process reliability

New Standard MEFO-BOXes in special sizes and for small parts

(PresseBox) - With cleaning and transport baskets in different series and designs and supplemented by numerous accessories, the all-purpose MEFO-BOX system contributes to high quality and efficient cleaning processes. Metallform has now expanded the extensive standard program by cleaning baskets with outside dimensions of 521 x 321 mm (l x w) and various heights. Another innovation is cleaning containers with a mesh width of only 4 mm in several sizes for bulk cleaning of small parts.

Nowadays, in many industries specifications for particulate and or film-like cleanliness are common features ? also increasingly when it comes to cleaning of bulk material. In order to meet these requirements stable and economically, the cleaning basket plays a decisive role. With the MEFO-BOX system Metallform has developed a wide range of standard cleaning and transport baskets and accessories which are available ex stock. The containers made of stainless steel rounds ensure good all-round accessibility of each part by the cleaning medium and mechanical systems, e.g., ultrasonic and spraying devices, minimise carry-over of media and improve part drying. The company has now expanded this versatile standard program by new baskets.

MEFO-BOXes in special sizes and different heights

Cleaning machines with working chambers for batch sizes of 521 x 321 x 200 mm (l x w x h) are part of the standard program at many cleaning machine manufacturers. For increased throughputs this batch dimension is more and more frequently enlarged to up to 300 mm in height. In order to fully use the increased capacity these customised plants require customised cleaning baskets as well. Those are not only expensive but also have longer delivery times. Metallform has responded to this trend by including different cleaning baskets for batch sizes of 521 x 321 mm into its extensive MEFO-BOX standard program. These new stackable containers are available ex stock in heights of 108, 158, 200 and 300 mm. This enables that parts ? particularly sensitive work pieces ? can be divided into smaller units if required. For cleaning they can be combined to one batch and the capacity of the cleaning machine can be fully exploited. The thereby achieved increased throughput helps to reduce cleaning cost per unit and thus improve the overall economy.



Higher efficiency through reduced mesh width

Small parts such as screws and stamped parts are usually cleaned cost-efficiently in bulk. However, if the part size requires cleaning containers with a mesh width less than 6 mm, cleaning baskets have been quite expensive so far. The reason is that these cleaning baskets had to be elaborately lined with wire fabric. Through the enhancement of the spot welding technique, Metallform can now offer a more efficient solution ?-MEFO-BOXes with a mesh width of only 4 mm made of wire grating ? featuring a quality which so far was only achievable for mesh width of 6 mm and larger. Those cleaning containers are now available in the standard product range with outside dimensions of 471 x 321 mm and either 108 or 200 mm in height. Additionally, a basket for batch dimensions of 521 x 321 x 200 mm has been added to the MEFO-BOX program. The new baskets, which are designed for cleaning machines with automatic lids, offer enormous cost benefits compared to containers lined with wire fabric. At the same time, they are less liable to wear as a widening of the meshes of the wire fabric that occurs especially during the cleaning of stampings does not happen with wire grating. This not only boosts the durability but also the process reliability.

Durable, suitable for all media and safe to handle

As all MEFO-BOX system components, the new baskets are manufactured from electrolytic-polished, rust-free stainless steel rounds. The high quality material is suitable for all cleaning media and ensures a long service life. All joints are butt-welded and thus, there are no sharp corners or edges which can harm users.

www.metallform.de



METALLFORM Wächter GmbH is an owner-run company active in the fields of wire and sheet metal forming. Its core skills in the wire production department lie in developing and manufacturing stainless steel cleaning baskets for industrial parts cleaning applications. The company constantly sets new market benchmarks with not only its extensive range of standard products which are available ex stock in all well-established sizes, but also comprehensive expert advice and custom-made cleaning basket and workpiece holders. Metallform's cleaning baskets are used in the automotive industry, mechanical engineering, aerospace industry, precision and optical engineering, electronics and electrical engineering, medical and laboratory technology and many other sectors.

Metallform's sheet metal production department manufactures stainless steel components and assemblies such as laser-cut, bent and welded parts.





Company information / Profile:

METALLFORM Wächter GmbH is an owner-run company active in the fields of wire and sheet metal forming. Its core skills in the wire production department lie in developing and manufacturing stainless steel cleaning baskets for industrial parts cleaning applications. The company constantly sets new market benchmarks with not only its extensive range of standard products which are available ex stock in all well-established sizes, but also comprehensive expert advice and custom-made cleaning basket and workpiece holders. Metallform's cleaning baskets are used in the automotive industry, mechanical engineering, aerospace industry, precision and optical engineering, electronics and electrical engineering, medical and laboratory technology and many other sectors.

Metallform's sheet metal production department manufactures stainless steel components and assemblies such as laser-cut, bent and welded parts.





PressRelease by

METALLFORM Wächter GmbH

Date: 10/17/2016 - 11:13

Language: English

News-ID 500726

Character count: 5182

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: METALLFORM Wächter GmbH

Stadt: Bretten





Number of hits: 51



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease