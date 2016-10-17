Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter 2016 results

Hexagon Composites ASA (ticker: HEX.OL) will report its third quarter 2016

results on 27 October in Oslo.



Shareholders, analysts and others with an interest in Hexagon Composites ASA are

welcome to the presentation of the Company's results.



Date: Thursday 27 October 2016

Time: 8:30 am CEST

Place: Felix Conference Center - Aker Brygge, Oslo

Language: English



The presentation will be broadcast live on www.hexagon.no at 08:30 CEST.



The complete third quarter 2016 report and presentation will be available on

www.hexagon.no and www.newsweb.no



The company will be represented by:

Group President & CEO, Jon Erik Engeset

CFO, David Bandele



For more information:

Solveig D Saether, Communication Manager, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 906 34 977 | E-mail: solveig.saether(at)hexagon.no





