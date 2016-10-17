Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter 2016 results

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Hexagon Composites ASA (ticker: HEX.OL) will report its third quarter 2016
results on 27 October in Oslo.
Shareholders, analysts and others with an interest in Hexagon Composites ASA are
welcome to the presentation of the Company's results.
Date: Thursday 27 October 2016
Time: 8:30 am CEST
Place: Felix Conference Center - Aker Brygge, Oslo
Language: English
The presentation will be broadcast live on www.hexagon.no at 08:30 CEST.
The complete third quarter 2016 report and presentation will be available on
www.hexagon.no and www.newsweb.no
The company will be represented by:
Group President & CEO, Jon Erik Engeset
CFO, David Bandele
For more information:
Solveig D Saether, Communication Manager, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 906 34 977 | E-mail: solveig.saether(at)hexagon.no
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Hexagon Composites ASA via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.hexagon.no
Date: 10/17/2016 - 10:48
Language: English
News-ID 500728
Character count: 1502
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Hexagon Composites ASA
Stadt: Ã lesund
Number of hits: 49
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.934
|Registriert Heute:
|11
|Registriert Gestern:
|18
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|238
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.