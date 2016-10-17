SpareBank 1 SMN: Presentation of 3rd quarter 2016

SpareBank 1 SMN is presenting the results for 3rd quarter 2016.



Time: Monday 24th of October 2016 at 8 am

Place: SpareBank 1 Markets' premises in Olav Vs gate 5, Oslo



The presentation will be held by CEO Finn Haugan and CFO Kjell Fordal.



For attendance please register before October 20 at the following link:

http://bit.ly/2e0eLUq

