SpareBank 1 SMN: Presentation of 3rd quarter 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


SpareBank 1 SMN is presenting the results for 3rd quarter 2016.

Time:      Monday 24th of October 2016 at 8 am
Place:     SpareBank 1 Markets' premises in Olav Vs gate 5, Oslo

The presentation will be held by CEO Finn Haugan and CFO Kjell Fordal.

For attendance please register before October 20 at the following link:
http://bit.ly/2e0eLUq
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl
(Norwegian Securities Trading Act)




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via GlobeNewswire






http://www.smn.no



Date: 10/17/2016 - 10:33
