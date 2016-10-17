(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
ESKER ANNOUNCES ITS PARTICIPATION AT LOGIMED TO SHOWCASE ORDER PROCESSING
SOLUTIONS
Strengthens its presence in the medical device industry with St. Jude Medical
Madison, WI - October 17, 2016 - Esker, a worldwide leader in document process
automation solutions and pioneer in cloud computing, today announced its
participation at LogiMed, Europe's annual forum for supply chain leaders from
top medical device manufacturers, being held Oct. 17-18 in Berlin, Germany.
Esker's customer, St. Jude Medical, a leading global medical device
manufacturer, will be present alongside Esker at Stand #4 to discuss how
automating its order management process has led to supply chain savings and
improved customer service.
Order management and supply chain functions are particularly critical in the
medical device and pharmaceutical industry in terms of health impacts and
patient care. Numerous prominent companies in these sectors have chosen
Esker's order processing solution to automate order management, including: BASF,
Bayer, Biomet, Biomnis, Fresenius Medical Care, GE Healthcare, Kern Pharma,
Johnson & Johnson, Menarini, Novartis, Philips Respironics, Roche Italia,
Sanofi, Siemens, Systagenix and Terumo. Esker enables these companies to
optimize their supply chain by helping to meet Service Level Agreements (SLAs).
Additionally, with many of their customers in the public sector, these companies
are, or will soon be, affected by the European directive on mandatory e-
invoicing, and are turning to document process automation solutions for their
customer invoices and sales orders.
Esker automates thousands of orders received by customers on a daily basis from
hospitals, clinics, doctors or other healthcare professionals. These customers
have seen a number of significant business benefits thanks to order processing
automation, including: · Order processing costs reduced by 70 percent · Up to
80 percent faster order processing times · Reduced processing errors · Enhanced
visibility and traceability · Ability to meet or exceed SLAs
"Tighter regulations, expired patents and the growth of generic drugs are some
of the many constraints that companies are facing in this industry at a time
when they need to cut costs without compromising on the level of service offered
to the patients," said Emmanuel Olivier, chief operating officer of Esker.
"Automating business document processes, and particularly purchase orders, helps
companies reduce their costs."
St. Jude Medical Customer Testimonial
Peter-Paul Van Heesewijk, vice president of worldwide customer service at St
Jude Medical, will deliver a master class at LogiMed entitled "Pursuing the
Perfect Order: How Can Automation Drive Supply Chain Savings and Customer
Excellence?" on Oct. 17 at 12:40 p.m.
St. Jude Medical selected Esker for its ability to manage projects on an
international scale and automate the order-to-invoice process in its entirety -
from order reception to customer invoice processing. As of today, Esker has
automated over a million annual customer orders for St. Jude Medical.
About Esker
Esker is a worldwide leader in cloud-based document process automation software.
Esker solutions help organizations of all sizes to improve efficiencies,
accuracy, visibility and costs associated with business processes. Esker
provides on-demand and on-premises software to automate accounts payable, order
processing, accounts receivable, purchasing and more.
Founded in 1985, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia
Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France and U.S. headquarters in
Madison, Wisconsin. Last year Esker generated 58.5 million euros in total sales
revenue. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com.
Follow Esker on Twitter (at)EskerInc and join the conversation on the Esker blog
at blog.esker.com.
