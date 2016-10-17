Esker Announces Its Participation at LogiMed to Showcase Order Processing Solutions

Madison, WI - October 17, 2016 - Esker, a worldwide leader in document process

automation solutions and pioneer in cloud computing, today announced its

participation at LogiMed, Europe's annual forum for supply chain leaders from

top medical device manufacturers, being held Oct. 17-18 in Berlin, Germany.

Esker's customer, St. Jude Medical, a leading global medical device

manufacturer, will be present alongside Esker at Stand #4 to discuss how

automating its order management process has led to supply chain savings and

improved customer service.



Order management and supply chain functions are particularly critical in the

medical device and pharmaceutical industry in terms of health impacts and

patient care. Numerous prominent companies in these sectors have chosen

Esker's order processing solution to automate order management, including: BASF,

Bayer, Biomet, Biomnis, Fresenius Medical Care, GE Healthcare, Kern Pharma,

Johnson & Johnson, Menarini, Novartis, Philips Respironics, Roche Italia,

Sanofi, Siemens, Systagenix and Terumo. Esker enables these companies to

optimize their supply chain by helping to meet Service Level Agreements (SLAs).

Additionally, with many of their customers in the public sector, these companies

are, or will soon be, affected by the European directive on mandatory e-

invoicing, and are turning to document process automation solutions for their

customer invoices and sales orders.



Esker automates thousands of orders received by customers on a daily basis from

hospitals, clinics, doctors or other healthcare professionals. These customers

have seen a number of significant business benefits thanks to order processing



automation, including: · Order processing costs reduced by 70 percent · Up to

80 percent faster order processing times · Reduced processing errors · Enhanced

visibility and traceability · Ability to meet or exceed SLAs



"Tighter regulations, expired patents and the growth of generic drugs are some

of the many constraints that companies are facing in this industry at a time

when they need to cut costs without compromising on the level of service offered

to the patients," said Emmanuel Olivier, chief operating officer of Esker.

"Automating business document processes, and particularly purchase orders, helps

companies reduce their costs."



St. Jude Medical Customer Testimonial



Peter-Paul Van Heesewijk, vice president of worldwide customer service at St

Jude Medical, will deliver a master class at LogiMed entitled "Pursuing the

Perfect Order: How Can Automation Drive Supply Chain Savings and Customer

Excellence?" on Oct. 17 at 12:40 p.m.



St. Jude Medical selected Esker for its ability to manage projects on an

international scale and automate the order-to-invoice process in its entirety -

from order reception to customer invoice processing. As of today, Esker has

automated over a million annual customer orders for St. Jude Medical.



About Esker



Esker is a worldwide leader in cloud-based document process automation software.

Esker solutions help organizations of all sizes to improve efficiencies,

accuracy, visibility and costs associated with business processes. Esker

provides on-demand and on-premises software to automate accounts payable, order

processing, accounts receivable, purchasing and more.



Founded in 1985, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia

Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France and U.S. headquarters in

Madison, Wisconsin. Last year Esker generated 58.5 million euros in total sales

revenue. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com.

Follow Esker on Twitter (at)EskerInc and join the conversation on the Esker blog

at blog.esker.com.





