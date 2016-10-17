COMPAREX Appointed Indirect Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider Distributor in the EU and EFTA

(PresseBox) - Microsoft has welcomed the global COMPAREX Group into the circle of selected indirect Cloud Solution Provider (CSP). As of today, COMPAREX will act as one of few key CSP distributors for resellers in the EU and EFTA. The company has qualified for this leading role due to its geographical coverage, fully automated billing processes and a superb reputation in software services and license competence.

In the CSP provider program COMPAREX partners can enroll their customers to Microsoft cloud services such as Office 365 and Azure. They manage customer relations, billing processes, provide technical support, and are the customers' single point of contact. As an indirect CSP distributor COMPAREX will be a one-stop-provider and enable partners to not only deliver Microsoft cloud offerings to their customers. The company will assist resellers with the complete provision of services and support as well as billing through their fully automated COMPAREX Cloud Center. Value-added services by COMPAREX include, among others, a 2nd and 3rd level MultiVendor HelpDesk and staff trainings. Through a partnership with COMPAREX resellers are able to provide new offerings and more value to their customers without making investments. The company?s portfolio comprises software by more than 3,000 vendors, among them a broad range of hosted products. The COMPAREX Group operates subsidiaries in 21 countries in the EU and EFTA alone, 35 worldwide.

?We are tremendously proud to be awarded with this strategically important role as indirect CSP provider?, says Holger Pfister, Executive Vice President Partners. ?This step demonstrates the trust, which Microsoft has put into COMPAREX. It reaches far into the future of software provision.?

For detailed information, visit www.comparex.com/csp



COMPAREX is a global IT provider specializing in license management, sourcing, technical product consulting and cloud-based professional services. With a track record spanning thirty years, COMPAREX serves the public-sector, SMB and large international corporations. Its portfolio includes software licenses from more than 3,000 vendors as well as consultancy and professional services. The COMPAREX Group employs more than 2,450 people at over 80 locations in 35 countries across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas. In fiscal year 2015/16 the COMPAREX Group generated (preliminary) revenue of ?1.909 billion / $ 2.109 billion. Visit www.comparex.com to find out more.







