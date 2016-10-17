       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Manufacturing & Production


COMPAREX Appointed Indirect Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider Distributor in the EU and EFTA

ID: 500738
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(PresseBox) - Microsoft has welcomed the global COMPAREX Group into the circle of selected indirect Cloud Solution Provider (CSP). As of today, COMPAREX will act as one of few key CSP distributors for resellers in the EU and EFTA. The company has qualified for this leading role due to its geographical coverage, fully automated billing processes and a superb reputation in software services and license competence.
In the CSP provider program COMPAREX partners can enroll their customers to Microsoft cloud services such as Office 365 and Azure. They manage customer relations, billing processes, provide technical support, and are the customers' single point of contact. As an indirect CSP distributor COMPAREX will be a one-stop-provider and enable partners to not only deliver Microsoft cloud offerings to their customers. The company will assist resellers with the complete provision of services and support as well as billing through their fully automated COMPAREX Cloud Center. Value-added services by COMPAREX include, among others, a 2nd and 3rd level MultiVendor HelpDesk and staff trainings. Through a partnership with COMPAREX resellers are able to provide new offerings and more value to their customers without making investments. The company?s portfolio comprises software by more than 3,000 vendors, among them a broad range of hosted products. The COMPAREX Group operates subsidiaries in 21 countries in the EU and EFTA alone, 35 worldwide.
?We are tremendously proud to be awarded with this strategically important role as indirect CSP provider?, says Holger Pfister, Executive Vice President Partners. ?This step demonstrates the trust, which Microsoft has put into COMPAREX. It reaches far into the future of software provision.?
For detailed information, visit www.comparex.com/csp

COMPAREX is a global IT provider specializing in license management, sourcing, technical product consulting and cloud-based professional services. With a track record spanning thirty years, COMPAREX serves the public-sector, SMB and large international corporations. Its portfolio includes software licenses from more than 3,000 vendors as well as consultancy and professional services. The COMPAREX Group employs more than 2,450 people at over 80 locations in 35 countries across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas. In fiscal year 2015/16 the COMPAREX Group generated (preliminary) revenue of ?1.909 billion / $ 2.109 billion. Visit www.comparex.com to find out more.





Company information / Profile:

COMPAREX is a global IT provider specializing in license management, sourcing, technical product consulting and cloud-based professional services. With a track record spanning thirty years, COMPAREX serves the public-sector, SMB and large international corporations. Its portfolio includes software licenses from more than 3,000 vendors as well as consultancy and professional services. The COMPAREX Group employs more than 2,450 people at over 80 locations in 35 countries across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas. In fiscal year 2015/16 the COMPAREX Group generated (preliminary) revenue of ?1.909 billion / $ 2.109 billion. Visit www.comparex.com to find out more.

PressRelease by

published by: PresseBox
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/17/2016 - 11:17
Language: English
News-ID 500738
Character count: 2599
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: COMPAREX AG
Stadt: Leipzig


Number of hits: 48

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Manufacturing & Production




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.934
Registriert Heute: 11
Registriert Gestern: 18
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 230


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z