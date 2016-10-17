Centurion Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement



Vancouver, B.C., October 13, 2016. Centurion Minerals Ltd. (CTN: TSX-V) (Centurion, or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has closed a second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement and will issue 1,538,300 Units priced at $0.07 for total gross proceeds of $107,681. Each Unit consists of one common share and one 2-year common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will be exercisable for one common share at $0.12 for the first year and at $0.15 for the second year following the closing. The shares will be subject to a 4-month hold period expiring in February 2017.



The Company has now closed on approximately $245,000 of a $300,000 private placement announced on August 29, 2016 and intends to close a final tranche prior to October 27, 2016. Closing will be subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.



Proceeds from this financing shall be used to advance the Ana Sofia agri-gypsum project and for general corporate purposes.



ABOUT CENTURION

Centurion Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based company with an international focus on the exploration and development of agri-mineral and precious mineral projects.



