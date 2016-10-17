September's North American Industrial Spending Index Drops 10% From Year Earlier, an Industrial Info News Alert

(firmenpresse) - SUGAR LAND, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--Planned industrial project spending for North America in 2016 stood at $281.93 billion at the end of September, compared with $313.91 billion at the same time last year, according to Industrial Info's . In fact, most of the 10.19% decrease in the total value of planned projects can be linked to just three industries.

Within this article: Details on planned North American industrial project spending, as of September.

Companies featured: Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA)

