Eurasian Minerals Sells the Ophir Property in Utah

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- Eurasian Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "EMX") (TSX VENTURE: EMX)(NYSE MKT: EMXX) is pleased to announce the sale of five patented mining claims comprising its Ophir property in Utah (the "Property"), through its wholly owned subsidiary Bullion Monarch Mining Inc., to Kennecott Exploration Company ("Kennecott"), part of the Rio Tinto Group. The terms of the sale include a cash payment to EMX at closing, with the Company retaining a 2% NSR royalty on the Property.

Kennecott is actively conducting copper porphyry exploration in the Ophir mining district, and is a quality partner for what is now an EMX royalty property. EMX and Kennecott are also exploring the Company's Superior West porphyry copper project in Arizona under an Exploration and Option to Purchase Agreement. Please see for more information.

Commercial Terms. Upon closing of the sale of the Property:

As a result of the sale, the Ophir Property has been added to EMX's royalty portfolio.

Property Overview. The Ophir Property's five patented mining claims total 57.42 acres and are located in the northern portion of the Ophir mining district, approximately 15 kilometers southwest of Rio Tinto's Bingham Canyon mine. The Ophir district is characterized by silver-lead-zinc-copper replacement deposits and fissure veins hosted within carbonate sedimentary rocks and associated with monzonitic stocks and dikes. The Property contains several small-scale historic mines with dump material characterized by mineralization similar to other historic mines in the Ophir district. The district's silver and base metals mineralization may be a distal expression of associated porphyry copper mineralization at depth.

Mr. Michael P. Sheehan, CPG, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and employee of the Company, has reviewed, verified and approved disclosure of the technical information contained in this news release.

About EMX. Eurasian Minerals leverages asset ownership and exploration insight into partnerships that advance our mineral properties, with EMX retaining royalty interests. EMX complements its generative business with strategic investment and third party royalty acquisition.

