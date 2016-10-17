REMINDER: Salary.com Brings Merit Planning Insights to HR Southwest Conference

Mark Szypko, vice president of Compensation Strategy for , the leader in compensation data, software and services

Will present the session, "Developing Merit Planning Tools You Can Use," during the .

The conference will take place Sunday, October 16 - Wednesday, October 19, 2016.

Szypko is scheduled to present on Monday, October 17 at 10:30 a.m. CDT.

Fort Worth Convention Center

1201 Houston Street

Fort Worth, Texas

A long-standing practice, merit-based compensation strategies can be misunderstood on the employee side. Without a clear line of sight into the plan behind the system, employees will sometimes question how the strategy operates and what it means for their overall compensation.

During the HR Southwest Conference, Mark Szypko, vice president of Compensation Strategy for Salary.com, will discuss pay for performance as a philosophy and explore tools managers can use to implement merit increases. In addition, Szypko will explain best practices for communicating merit plans to employees, including the purpose of a merit matrix as well as how it aligns with the company's mission. Session participants will take away actionable insights that will support enhanced merit planning, communication and education at their organization.

Conference attendees who are interested in learning how to better demonstrate the relationship between merit planning and compensation strategy are encouraged to attend the Salary.com session. For more information about the HR Southwest Conference, visit: .

The leader in compensation data, software and services, Salary.com provides enterprises and small businesses with reliable information about employee pay levels and compensation-related best practices, trends and policies. Through industry-leading cloud-based software and extensive domain knowledge, the company helps clients win the war for talent by simplifying the connections between people and pay. Salary's proven technology solutions, coupled with actionable data and content, empower businesses to make fast, accurate compensation decisions about pay and deliver superior results.

