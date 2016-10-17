Geomega Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- Geomega Resources Inc. ("GeoMegA" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: GMA) is pleased to announce it has appointed Mrs. Ingrid Martin, CPA, CA as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") effective immediately.

Ingrid Martin, holds a Bachelor degree in Business Management from the Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC), in Montreal, Quebec. She has been a member of the Order of Chartered Professional Accountants of Quebec since 1990 and possesses a vast experience as CFO for public companies with over 10 year experience in the junior mining and exploration sector.

Derek Lindsay, who occupied the CFO position since January 2015, will be stepping down and will remain with the Company in a consultant role for the upcoming months to help with the transition.

GeoMegA would like to thank Mr. Lindsay for his important contributions to the Company and wishes him the best with future endeavours.

About GeoMegA ()

GeoMegA is a mineral exploration and evaluation company focused on the discovery and sustainable development of economic deposits of metals in Quebec. GeoMegA is committed to meeting the Canadian mining industry standards and distinguishing itself with innovative engineering, stakeholders' engagement and dedication to local transformation benefits.

77,433,712 common shares of GeoMegA are currently issued and outstanding.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding our intentions and plans. The forward-looking statements that are contained in this news release are based on various assumptions and estimates by the Company and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. As a consequence, actual results may differ materially from results forecasted or suggested in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We caution you that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, as discussed in the Company's filings with Canadian securities agencies. Various factors may prevent or delay our plans, including but not limited to, contractor availability and performance, weather, access, mineral prices, success and failure of the exploration and development carried out at various stages of the program, and general business, economic, competitive, political and social conditions. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward- looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Contacts:



Kiril Mugerman

President and CEO

GeoMegA

450-641-5119 ext.5653





More information:

http://ressourcesgeomega.ca/



PressRelease by

Geomega Resources Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/17/2016 - 11:00

Language: English

News-ID 500750

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Geomega Resources Inc.

Stadt: MONTREAL, QUEBEC





Number of hits: 23



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease