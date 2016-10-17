       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Healthcare & Medical


White Tower Labs Rewards Dogs and Owners with a New Probiotic Supplement

Today, the innovative team at White Tower Labs, creators, and suppliers in the dog health and wellness industry, announced its newest product, Canine Probiotic Plus with Bone and Joint Support.

(firmenpresse) - Chicago, Illinois - Today, the innovative team at White Tower Labs, creators, and suppliers in the dog health and wellness industry, announced its newest product, Canine Probiotic Plus with Bone and Joint Support. This new dietary supplement contains a higher level of beneficial bacteria per serving than the competition by incorporating two key ingredients (Glucosamine and Chondroitin) to strengthen, repair and stimulate cartilage.

Similar products come in the form of dusty powders and require hidden bribes, and medicinal force-feeds, making this great tasting beef flavored tablet the exceptional all-in-one dietary supplement. White Tower Labs has gone the extra mile to distinguish themselves from the competition by including much needed digestive enzymes to ensure that dogs will be healthier and more energetic. A one unit purchase of Canine Probiotic Plus consists of 90 tablets packed with 7.5 Billion CFUs to provide dogs with greater overall health for months to come.

White Tower Labs is a company built on integrity and a drive to satisfy their customers. Canine Probiotics Plus is made in the USA and comes with a 100% money back guarantee with no questions asked. Arthur Bradley, dog lover, and creator of this great product says it best, We know that your dog is so much more than just a pet, its also a member of the family, and who wouldnt want to provide their family the best?

Link to product: https://www.amazon.com/Chewable-Dog-Probiotic-All-Natural-Supplement/dp/B01AVM7JKA/ref=sr_1_90?s=pet-supplies&ie=UTF8&qid=1476385613&sr=1-90&keywords=probiotic+for+dogs

Contact:
Company: White Tower Labs
Address: 9 S Elmhurst Road #350, Prospect Heights, IL 60070
Email: info(at)whitetowerlabs.com
Website: http://www.whitetowerlabs.com/



