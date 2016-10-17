BigTec Unveils NEO: A Public Cloud experience in the privacy of your own Data Centre

(firmenpresse) - London, 17th October 2016 - BigTec UK, the datacentre transformation VAD, has today launched NEO, a unique platform delivering an Enterprise Hybrid Cloud (EHC) for reseller partners; making it faster, easier and safer for their enterprise IT customers to achieve the flexible, dynamic service delivery demanded by their business. NEO combines best-of-breed technologies from multiple BigTec vendor partners to create a unique offering that allows maximum choice over how businesses structure and locate their processing resources and workloads. This is achieved through cloud-enabled service delivery, software orchestration and automation, providing all the control, visibility and security necessary to transform workload management.



The vision of fully virtualised, web-scale, software-defined datacentres and the promise of agile IT service delivery is all well and good but, in the real world, enterprises and channel partners who want to achieve this find it difficult to pinpoint how and where to evolve their infrastructure and make sense of a rapidly-changing market landscape, said Jason Dance, managing director at BigTec UK. This is why we created NEO; as a robust and proven platform designed to meet the current and future needs of a business, whilst empowering the IT department with the choice of how best to achieve this. NEO overcomes all those complexities and empowers organisations with the freedom to act, to innovate and make confident decisions. Were leading them toward a new era for service delivery thats defined by its ability to adapt to evolving user expectations.







