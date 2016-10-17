Innovations in mobility systems key for efficiency in vertical cities: thyssenkrupp presents future solutions at the CTBUH conference in China

New elevator technologies such as MULTI are integral to coping with the challenges of growing vertical cities / The Council of Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) is one of the foremost authorities driving the discussion on urbanization

(PresseBox) - At the 2016 International Conference ?Cities to Megacities: Shaping Dense Vertical Urbanism? hosted by the CTBUH in China, thyssenkrupp underscored the relevance of innovative elevator technologies in ensuring efficiency in vertical cities.

The five-day conference was held across multiple cities in China?s Pearl River Delta, where one of the world?s first megacities is now taking shape; by 2050, it is expected that 120 million people will live across the eight metropolises in the Delta. Against this backdrop, the challenges of modern urbanism were highlighted, including the urgent requirement for new solutions to cope with the future mobility needs.

At the conference, Andreas Schierenbeck, CEO of thyssenkrupp Elevator AG, said, ?New cities like these, which are getting bigger and taller every day, call for new approaches in mobility in both dimensions ? vertically and horizontally, and this is what we at thyssenkrupp are working to achieve. In the future, moving people as we do today will no longer be a viable option due to the high impact on traffic conditions, the environment, and quality of life.?

Mr. Schierenbeck added, ?When we see here the limits being pushed in terms of architecture, urban transport, and city infrastructure, it heightens our belief that the elevator industry can do much more than it is at present.?

thyssenkrupp is already delivering new approaches that improve links with public transportation systems, as provided by the accelerated people mover ACCEL. Elevator solutions such as the rope-less elevator MULTI and TWIN, that allow for multiple cars in reduced space, also minimize the elevator footprint and enable elevators to go higher than ever before, while high-speed and double-deck elevators are lifting mobility to new levels in some of the most iconic buildings in the world, including the One World Trade Center in New York and the Shanghai World Financial Center.

thyssenkrupp will soon be testing some of its game-changing mobility technologies at its upcoming test towers in Rottweil, Germany, and Zongshan, China; the test towers are set to become a key part of thyssenkrupp?s global innovation network.



Regarding the towers? contribution to urban mobility, Mr. Schierenbeck noted, ?As thyssenkrupp redefines technology in the elevator industry, the towers will speed up the integration process in getting these game-changing solutions to market. Our innovations ? from MULTI, to ACCEL and MAX, the industry?s first predictive maintenance solution ? are each proof that our industry can make tangible contributions to making buildings and cities of the future better and more efficient.?

thyssenkrupp is delivering two presentations at the CTBUH 2016 International Conference on October 17 and 19 in Shenzhen and Guangzhou, respectively. For more information and the agenda, please visit the event website via http://ctbuh2016.com/



thyssenkrupp Elevator brings together the Group's global activities in passenger transportation systems. With sales of 7.2 billion euros in fiscal 2014/2015 and customers in 150 countries, thyssenkrupp Elevator built its position as one of the world's leading elevator companies from scratch in a mere 40 years' time applying thyssenkrupp unique engineering capabilities. With more than 50,000 highly skilled employees, the company offers smart and innovative products and services designed to meet customers' individual requirements. The portfolio includes passenger and freight elevators, escalators and moving walks, passenger boarding bridges, stair and platform lifts as well as tailored service solutions for all products. Over 900 locations around the world provide an extensive sales and service network to guarantee closeness to customers.

thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp is a diversified industrial group with traditional strengths in materials and a growing share of capital goods and services businesses. Around 155,000 employees in nearly 80 countries work with passion and technological expertise to develop high-quality products and intelligent industrial processes and services for sustainable progress. Their skills and commitment are the basis of our success. In fiscal year 2014/2015 thyssenkrupp generated sales of around ?43 billion.

Together with our customers we develop competitive solutions for the challenges of the future in the areas Mechanical, Plant and Materials. With our engineering expertise we enable our customers to gain an edge in the global market and manufacture innovative products in a cost- and resource-friendly way. For us, technical progress and innovations, allied with the combined strength of the Group, are key factors enabling us to meet current and future customer and market requirements around the world, grow on the markets of the future, and generate strong and stable earnings, cash flows and value growth.





Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/17/2016 - 14:00

