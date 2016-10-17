REV's Performance Management Platform Shows Call Centers How to Win the Game of Work

The Customizable Platform Taps Into Natural Employee Competitiveness in Order to Drive Productivity and Profitability at Call Centers of All Sizes

(firmenpresse) - ORLANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- today announces its performance management platform specifically suited for the needs of the call center. The REV platform provides managers with a comprehensive scoring system that engages employees by appealing to their natural sense of competitiveness through gamification. With core features designed to ignite individual and team motivation, REV helps companies produce high-performing employees that continually push the bar higher, increasing company revenue.

A powerfully dynamic platform, REV is built to capture all of the key metrics that drive the profitability of a call center and then adds a simple-to-understand scoring methodology. From contact agents to company executives, every employee is scored on a level playing field that accounts for the nuances and anomalies that exist across separate campaigns and lines of business.

"For the last 50 years, the call center industry has operated on the premise that showing people data will change their behavior and influence the way they make decisions. It's a premise identical to thinking that changing the speedometer in someone's car will change the speeds at which they drive," said Ty Tucker, CEO of REV. "Any basic reporting tool can capture, document and return these key metrics, but it begs the question, 'So now what?'. REV succinctly answers this by showing metrics in real-time, comparing peer-to-peer performance and focusing on the activities that drive organizational success."

REV is suited to service the performance improvement scoring needs of call centers of all sizes, and can be customized to integrate into any complicated contact scenario. Call centers can use REV to aggregate such metrics as service level, abandon rate, absenteeism and attrition. On an individual level, the platform can help visualize average handle time (AHT), time to resolution (TTR), call quality, documentation accuracy, escalation rate and much more.

"The cornerstone of REV's success is that it leverages the natural competitiveness of people and the way we all like to play games," adds Tucker. "The platform swaps the mindset of contact agents, supervisors, managers and even site directors from simply reviewing performance numbers to asking 'Did I win today?'. Winning feels good. Being competitive feels good. Knowing exactly how to improve feels good. REV shows team members how to win the game of work."

