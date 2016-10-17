Parkit Enterprises Provides Corporate Update

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- Parkit Enterprise Inc. ("Parkit" or "the Company") (TSX VENTURE: PKT)(OTCQX: PKTEF) is pleased to provide an update on developments at the Company.

On September 29, 2016, the Company filed its financial and operational results for the quarter ended July 31, 2016 on . For the quarter, the Company reported the following highlights:

"The Board is pleased to have the distraction of the proxy solicitation and related costs behind the Company," commented Bryan Wallner, CEO and Director. "I am also pleased with the initial progress to right-size overhead and reduce costs, and the performance of the Company's portfolio of parking assets to date. We anticipate further improving returns over time."

During the Proxy solicitation, the Board committed to initiate a review of the Company's business plan, and consider all options for increasing value to shareholders. With the change in management complete, this review is on-going and will be commented on in future periods" said Joel Dumaresq, Chairman of the Board.

About PARKIT

Parkit Enterprise Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, optimization and asset management of income producing parking facilities across the United States. The Company's shares are listed on TSX-V (Symbol: PKT) and on the OTCQX (Symbol: PKTEF).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them.

Contacts:



Parkit Enterprise Inc.

Bryan Wallner

Chief Executive Officer

(604) 424-8700





Parkit Enterprise Inc.

Nigel Kirkwood

Chief Financial Officer

(604) 424-8700





More information:

http://www.parkitenterprise.com/



PressRelease by

Parkit Enterprise Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/17/2016 - 13:00

Language: English

News-ID 500826

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Parkit Enterprise Inc.

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 20



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease