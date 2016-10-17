Inuvo to Announce 2016 Third Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on October 26th

(firmenpresse) - LITTLE ROCK, AR -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE MKT: INUV), an advertising technology and digital publishing company, today announced the Company will release its 2016 third quarter financial results on October 26, 2016. Mr. Richard Howe, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Wally Ruiz, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call the same day at 4:15 p.m. (ET).

Date: Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

Domestic Dial-in number: 1-888-510-1785

International Dial-in number: 1-719-457-2647

Live webcast:

A telephone replay will be available through November 9, 2016. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). At the system prompt, enter the code 2666972 followed by the # sign. You will then be prompted for your name, company and phone number. Playback will then automatically begin.

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE MKT: INUV) is an advertising technology and digital publishing business that serves millions of income generating ads monthly across a network of websites and apps serving desktop, tablet and mobile devices.

Inuvo, Inc.

Wally Ruiz

Chief Financial Officer

501-205-8397





or



Capital Markets Group, LLC

PH: 914-669-0222

