Dryer Vent Wizard Holds Fifth Annual Fundraising Drive for Children's Burn Foundation

DVW specializes in dryer vent repair, replacement, cleaning and maintenance of dryers for residential and commercial clients. It is estimated that poorly maintained or clogged dryer vents are the leading cause of appliance fires, resulting in more than 15,500 dryer fires every year in the U.S. alone. These are only the reported cases.

The Children's Burn Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides educational, medical and psychological care for children burned in fires. Over the past four years, DVW franchisees and the corporate office have raised a total of nearly $45,000 to benefit CBF programs. This year's goal is to raise an additional $20,000.

Donations can be made online at .

"The children of the world are our most precious treasure. To see a child seriously burned is almost unbearable," said Terry Reuer, DVW CEO. "This is why owners of Dryer Vent Wizard across the U.S. and Canada join together each fall to raise funds to support the Children's Burn Foundation."

Throughout October, DVW franchisees also partner with local fire departments during Open House events throughout the U.S. and Canada to give safety tips and demonstrate dryer vent cleaning services.

Each year, DVW also encourages franchisees to nominate local fire departments to receive grants for outstanding fire prevention education programs in their communities. This year, DVW will award three grants in the U.S. and two in Canada.

Warning signs of a potential dryer fire include excess lint build-up behind the dryer, longer drying time, overheat shut-off, a hot dryer and hot clothes, no lint on the lint screen, and lint around the door seal.

Lint build-up, along with improper vent installation, can reduce airflow which causes the dryer to work harder. Lack of cleaning and maintenance are major contributors to dryer fires. In addition, the use of plastic or foil vents, instead of the recommended rigid metal vents, increases the probability of fire spreading.

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, Dryer Vent Wizard is a member of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). DVW's nearly 80 franchisees serve more than 9,000 communities of all sizes throughout U.S. and Canada. For more information and to learn more about franchise opportunities, visit or call 866-498-SAFE (7233) in the U.S. and 866-395-SAFE (7233) in Canada.

