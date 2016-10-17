CBIS Breaking News: Polling by UC Berkeley Recently Shows Nearly 2:1 Voting Support Passing Proposition 64 in California; CNET Reports: Virgin's Sir Richard Branson to Cannabis Advocates: Fight to Legalize it

More Historic Days Ahead, November the 8th: Voters in Five States -- California, Arizona, Massachusetts, Maine and Nevada -- Will Decide to Fully Legalize and Regulate Marijuana

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC PINK: CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabis-based medicines, announces latest polls in "California vote yes to Proposition 64," showing a substantial margin of nearly 2:1 in favor. CNET Reports: Virgin Group founder, Sir Richard Branson's advice to Cannabis Advocates: Fight to legalize it.

Polling by UC Berkeley recently showed near two-to-one (2:1) support in the state of California for Proposition 64 passing. Cannabis Science is moving full-steam ahead to expand their product line, increasing the new products for launch. The Company has shored up the infrastructure to handle distribution capabilities to large client base.

9 More States looking to Vote Yes to Legalizing or Medicinal Usage

Voters in five states -- California, Arizona, Massachusetts, Maine and Nevada -- will decide whether to fully legalize and regulate marijuana. They would join Washington, Colorado, Alaska and Oregon, states that already allow using marijuana for recreational purposes. Voters in another four states -- Florida, Montana, North Dakota and Arkansas -- will decide whether to approve marijuana for medical use. They'd join the list of 25 states and the District of Columbia that have approved medical marijuana.

VIA CNET: Sir Richard Branson tells marijuana advocates he's been fighting for the global decriminalization of the drug for years.

CBIS headquartered in California, represents one of the largest cannabis markets in the USA.

Just how big would legalizing marijuana be in California? Well, it's the most populous state in the US and has the world's sixth-largest economy with a gross domestic product of about $2.5 trillion.

Renowned billionaire and tech entrepreneur Richard Branson told a room full of cannabis advocates he was simply in the mood to "take a spliff or two," and much of the world is ready to legally take some tokes, too. "Why not?" the Virgin Group founder asked a crowd of about 1,000 people Saturday during the second annual New West Summit conference, "The Future of Cannabis, Now," in downtown San Francisco.

Speaking via Skype, Branson, an unapologetic cannabis supporter, said he's spent the past five years serving on the Global Commission on Drug Policy along with former United Nations General Secretary Kofi Annan and 15 former world leaders, calling not only for the controversial decriminalization of drugs, but also for its legalization worldwide.

Overall, the weed industry is now worth $7.2 billion and growing 29 percent annually, according to New Frontier, a data-analysis group focusing on marijuana. The industry will be worth $20.5 billion (and possibly higher) by 2020, New Frontier projects.

"While no company is perfect, the test of time always comes back to: what are your company's objectives, and how does your company advance those objectives? Our drug programs have been on a slow and steady climb. We are on our way, designing our FDA programs, launching our clinical study strategies, propelling our State by State initiatives, and let's not forget our perpetual new product release programs," said Mr. Raymond Dabney, President & CEO, Co-Founder of Cannabis Science, Inc.

"We have so many projects in the works to report on, I really believe our shareholders will be shocked. Our loyalty gift program will be announced at the LA Gala, in the planning process now and a firm date has not been set. Once set, it will be announced. This will be an event for the ages! Year 2017 will have plenty to celebrate and I feel it will be one to remember. I want to thank our shareholders again. You have stuck by us through thick and thin, that is why the "gift" is so important to our loyal shareholders. We know what we have folks, and we feel it will be huge. Our products are being well received, we have soothed trouble minds, we have eased pains, and Cannabis killed cancer! We are doing our part to help heal the world, one self-medicating patient at a time," concluded Mr. Dabney

About Cannabis Science, Inc.

Cannabis Science, Inc., takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, medicinal characterization, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Our initial focus is on skin cancers, HIV/AIDS, and neurological conditions. The Company is proceeding with the research and development of its proprietary drugs as a part of this initial focus: CS-S/BCC-1, CS-TATI- 1, and CS-NEURO-1, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs. Cannabis Science, Inc., does not undertake any duty nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements. Safe Harbor Statement. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a 'safe harbor' for forward looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts are forward looking statements with respect to events, the occurrence of which involved risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company are detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

