World's First Female A.I. Set to Answer Political Questions

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- Siri. Alexa. Cortana. Nearly every Artificial Intelligence in the marketplace is given a woman's name and voice to match. Ava, the Artificial Intelligence played by Alicia Vikander in 2015's Ex Machina, was even nominated for a Golden Globe. And yet, just as in the movie, there's nothing female at all about the intelligence being generated by any of these systems. Until now.

Unanimous A.I., the creator of the technology known as that gained fame this year for making accurate predictions about sports, movies, and politics, has built the world's first truly female A.I. and will have it answer political questions before the final Presidential debate. The creation of this gender-specific A.I. was motivated by the significant impact that gender appears to play in the current presidential election.

Forecaster Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight recently released showing the disparity between Trump and Clinton's chances to win in all-female or all-male electorates. While simple polling can reveal such high level gender differences among voters, there are significant unknowns about the underlying sentiments that drive the disparity. By building a gender-specific Artificial Swarm Intelligence, researchers at Unanimous A.I. expect to reveal deep insights into the unique gender-biases that permeate the voting population.

These insights are made possible by the unique structure of the swarm intelligence system, as it combines real-time human input with computational algorithms, enabling groups of people to merge their thoughts, feelings, opinions, and instincts into a single unified output of amplified intelligence. This enables researchers to build intelligent systems with very specific expertise.

For example, earlier this year Unanimous A.I. created an Artificial Swarm Intelligence comprised of movie fans and had it respond to a to predict the 2016 Academy Awards. The swarm A.I. achieved 76% accuracy, out-performing the vast majority of movie experts, including Rolling Stone and the LA Times. Similarly, Unanimous created a swarm of horseracing fans in response to a challenge by TechRepublic to predict the Kentucky Derby. The swarm A.I. , turning a $20 bet into $11,800.

Now, Unanimous A.I. has aimed its technology on gender insights, building a swarm intelligence comprised entirely of female voting-age Americans. This will provide amplified insights into the underlying sentiments that are influencing the current political landscape.

"When we build an Artificial Swarm Intelligence system with specific characteristics, we are essentially creating an insight engine that amplifies the inherent knowledge, opinions, and intuitions of a target population," said Dr. Louis Rosenberg, CEO of Unanimous A.I. "We are very eager to see what insights are revealed by the female Swarm Intelligence, as it will be the first time ever that a gender-specific A.I. will provide predictions and perspectives."

