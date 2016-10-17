CGS to Speak at Harvard Business School Association of Boston Event

Tali Rabin, Senior VP, HR, to Discuss Attracting, Retaining and Empowering Talent

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY and BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- , a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, announced that Tali Rabin, senior vice president, Human Resources, CGS, will be speaking at the Harvard Business School (HBS) Association of Boston event taking place at The Harvard Club Boston, Financial District, on October 26. Rabin, alongside other leadership and C-suite executives, will speak on a panel titled "."

The panel will discuss how organizations can retain and empower talent to create "A Players" in their business and benefit the bottom line. Colin Kingsbury, president and co-founder of ClearCompany will moderate the panel, which includes Rabin, John Dick, VP of Marketing, HubSpot, and Debbie Lovich, partner and managing director, Boston Consulting Group. They will discuss topics including:

What difference does one excellent hire really make?

How can organizations ensure they are hiring the right people to accomplish their corporate mission/vision?

Is it possible to eradicate the standard performance bell curve to hire and retain more top talent?

How can managers increase engagement among key roles and top talent?

"Attracting and retaining top talent is a challenge for many business executives, and can ultimately make or break an organization," said Rabin. "CGS, which has grown organically over three decades, places a high value on not only attracting A Players, but engaging, empowering and retaining these employees. I'm excited to speak at the HBS Association of Boston event and offer insight to other executives striving to do the same."

For over 30 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients' complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit and follow us on Twitter at (at)CGSinc and on .

