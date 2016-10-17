Transport Managers Get Ahead at Fleet Engineer Conference 2016

Find out whats happening at the cutting edge of HGV vehicle manufacturing at the Freight Transport Associations Fleet Engineer Conference 2016.

(firmenpresse) - This years Fleet Engineer Conference, hosted by the Freight Transport Association, is gearing up to be the best yet with a range of industry-leading speakers lined up to talk about everything from the latest vehicle technology to emissions.



Held on 27 October at the Park Royal Hotel, Warrington, the aim of the conference is to bring key industry figures together. The event will create an environment where delegates and transport managers can gather important information about changes and developments within their industry.



Speakers at the conference will outline cutting-edge advances in technology and discuss maintenance legislation changes, as well as creating an open forum for talks about best practice for transport managers.



The event will be chaired by the FTAs head of engineering, Andy Mair, who will also hold a seminar discussing all the latest engineering and technical issues from the FTA. Sarah Bell, traffic commissioner for Western England, will give an overview of how she sees the current traffic issues.



Key talks will include:



Vehicle Technology and Innovation



John Comer of Volvo Trucks will deliver a seminar on advances in technology for commercial vehicles, including advanced emergency braking systems, lane departure warning systems and autonomous HGVs.



EU Commercial Vehicle Legislation and Developments



Vital information for transport managers will be discussed by Allan McKenzie of SMMT in his talk about EC Whole Vehicle Type Approval changes and General Safety Regulation Amendments, amongst other legislative issues.



DfTs Low Carbon HGV Trial



Rachael Dillon of the Department for Transport will discuss the findings of the departments Low Carbon HGV trial, as well as explaining the Governments Green Truck Fund.



Tyre Management and Safety



Steve Morris of the British Tyre Manufacturer Association will give a talk to transport managers about tyre safety on heavy vehicles, looking at issues including market changes, regulatory changes, OE trucks  VECTO and improving winter tyre conditions.





Enforcement Priorities



Issues discussed during this seminar will range from earned recognition and brake testing at safety inspections to a guide to maintaining roadworthiness and laden brake testing.



Trailer and Body Building Innovation and Development



From Don Bur, Richard Owens will talk about the developments in aerodynamics, both now and in the future, as well as PIEK  HGV visibility and safety, looking especially at driving in towns and cities.



Engineering and Logistics Projects for Carbon Reduction



Philip Greening of the Centre for Sustainable Road Freight will hold a seminar on the work he has done at the CSRF, which has involved a five-year research programme into engineering and logistics projects.



The Fleet Engineer Conference 2016 will be a vital way for transport managers to find out what is happening at the forefront of their industry, as well as keeping up to date with all the latest regulations and legislation which may affect them in the future.



It is a chance for delegates to meet and talk with leaders in the field and to gain an insight into what is happening across the sector.



For details on how to book, visit the Freight Transport Associations website.





More information:

http://haulageexchange.co.uk/solutions/haulage-companies



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Norman Dulwich is a Correspondent for Haulage Exchange, the leading online trade network for the road transport industry. Haulage Exchange provides services for matching transport managers and drivers with available haulage jobs. Over 4,000 transport exchange businesses are networked together through their website, trading jobs and capacity in a safe 'wholesale' environment.

PressRelease by

Haulage Exchange

Date: 10/17/2016 - 15:40

Language: English

News-ID 500842

Character count: 3707

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Haulage Exchange



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 17/10/2016



Number of hits: 72



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease