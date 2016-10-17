Why Trailblazer Apprenticeships Will Be a Boost to Haulage Companies

Find out how the new Trailblazer Apprenticeships work and how they are going to benefit your business and the logistics industry as a whole.

(firmenpresse) - Whether you work for vast logistics companies, small haulage companies or are a self-employed owner-driver looking to bring someone else into the business, the new Trailblazer Apprenticeships are going to make a big difference for you.



Due to begin in April 2017, Trailblazer Apprenticeships are part of a Government initiative to make employers within specific industries responsible for designing their own apprenticeship programs.



The Philosophy Behind the Scheme



The idea is that only employers truly know what skills an apprentice in their field will need to master to be fully prepared to contribute effectively in the workplace.



To this end, the Government has called on a wide range of employers from across the logistics industry, including haulage companies, freight movement and warehousing businesses, to create a new apprenticeship scheme.



Overseen by a representative from Business Innovation and Skills, this group has created several new apprenticeship standards for the industry.



Meeting the New Standards



The new Trailblazer standards will lay down a list of core skills, knowledge and abilities that the apprentice must be able to show they have mastered before they are allowed to graduate. Because these have been laid down by managers within the industry itself, you can be sure that these will train the apprentice in the key abilities that are required to work within our industry.



As well as practical skills, apprentices will be expected to reach a level of core behaviours which will make them ready to work within logistic or haulage companies. Such behaviours may include the ability to demonstrate integrity, credibility and personal drive as well as adapting well to new work patterns and changing requirements.



Certain apprenticeships, like that for Chain Operator, will require additional specialist knowledge and skills. Apprentices will have to choose between modules specialising in traffic office or removals operative skills to include details of relevant regulations and legislation as well as the use of appropriate equipment.





The Trailblazer standards will also set out entry requirements for apprentices relevant to the role they are looking to fill and any qualifications they are expected to obtain.



Benefits of the Trailblazer Apprenticeships for Haulage Companies



The Government, backed by the Road Haulage Association, believe that the new apprenticeship schemes will help boost productivity by improving the performance of those coming up through the industry in terms of planning and delivering.



But the Trailblazer Apprenticeships will also go further by transforming the behaviour of employers within the industry. Employers will now be able to set the bar at a standardised level across the sector to ensure that new trainees work to an agreed level, as well as receive agreed levels of training.



At a time when uncertainty exists within the industry about the future of European staff after Brexit, it is good to know that our business is investing in, and preparing training for, new entrants into the sector to ensure that we go from strength to strength.





