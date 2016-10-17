(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
ASPO Plc STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE October 17, 2016, at 16:30 p.m.
NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE
UNITED STATES, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, HONG KONG, SINGAPORE OR
SOUTH AFRICA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE
WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.
ASPO REDEEMS THE EUR 4.58 MILLION HYBRID BOND
Aspo Plc redeems the outstanding share of the EUR 20 million hybrid bond (ISIN:
FI4000072871). The outstanding share amounts to EUR 4.58 million. The hybrid
bond was issued in November 2013.
The redemption will be made on November 18, 2016 in accordance with the terms
and conditions of the hybrid bond.
In May 2016, Aspo repurchased by a public tender offer EUR 15.42 million of the
hybrid bond originally issued in November 2013.
After this redemption the EUR 25 million hybrid bond issued on May 27, 2016 will
remain outstanding. The hybrid bond has no specified maturity date but the
company may exercise an early redemption option after four years of its issuance
date.
A hybrid bond is an instrument that is subordinated to the company's other debt
obligations and that is treated as equity in the Group's IFRS financial
statements. The hybrid bond does not confer to its holders the rights of a
shareholder and does not dilute the holdings of the shareholders.
ASPO Plc
Aki Ojanen
CEO
Further information:
Harri Seppälä, Aspo Plc, Group Treasurer tel. +358 400 617 201,
harri.seppala(at)aspo.com
Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern
Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding b-to-b customers. Our strong
company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market
leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations,
customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate
Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually
developed without any predefined schedules.
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key Media
www.aspo.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Aspo Oyj via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.aspo.fi/
Date: 10/17/2016 - 15:30
Language: English
News-ID 500866
Character count: 2794
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.