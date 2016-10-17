The iconic Idaho® Potato Drop gets bigger, better and brighter

(firmenpresse) - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Each New Years Eve, the Idaho® Potato Drop welcomes tens of thousands of partygoers to downtown Boise, Idaho, to celebrate with live music, entertainment, fireworks and much more. The highlight of this annual celebration: a 17-foot-long potato is dropped during the countdown to midnight.
Announcing the new GlowTato
This year, the Idaho® Potato Drop will be introducing a new, high-tech potato that incorporates high-powered LED lighting technology for a brighter, more dynamic and more high-energy display.
This new, more durable polystyrene resin potato will be designed to last for years as the exciting main attraction and icon of the event.
We need your help!
To fund the potato, estimated to cost $60,000, the Idaho® Potato Drop is reaching out to sponsors and the community by launching the GlowTato crowd funding campaign.
Why support the GlowTato
Your contribution helps to keep this annual tradition alive and thriving. The current Idaho® Potato has exceeded its shelf-life. A portion of all proceeds is set aside for charitable donations to charities in need through-out Idaho.
Contact me to learn more
Dylan Cline, CEO, Idaho New Years Commission
Office (208) 954-5077
Mobile (208) 890-0030
For more information about the GlowTato campaign, visit http://www.glowtato.com/
To learn more about the Idaho® Potato Drop, please visit http://www.idahopotatodrop.com/
