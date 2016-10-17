Rick Springfield to Perform at Four Winds New Buffalo on Friday February 17 2017

Tickets Go On Sale on Friday, October 21

(firmenpresse) - NEW BUFFALO, MI -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians' Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce a concert by Rick Springfield at Four Winds New Buffalo's® Silver Creek Event Center on Friday, February 17, 2017 at 9 p.m. Hotel and dinner packages are available for the night of the concert. Tickets can be purchased beginning on Friday, October 21 at 11 a.m. Eastern exclusively through the Ticketmaster® Web site, , or by calling (800)745-3000. Ticket prices for the concert start at $35 plus applicable fees.

Hotel and dinner packages include the Hard Rock and Copper Rock options. The Hard Rock option is available for $432 and includes two concert tickets, a one night hotel stay on Friday, February 17 and a $50 gift card to Hard Rock Cafe Four Winds. The Copper Rock option is available for $532 and includes two concert tickets, a one night hotel stay on Friday, February 17, and a $150 gift card to Copper Rock Steakhouse. All hotel and dinner packages must be purchased through Ticketmaster.

With 25 million records sold, Rick Springfield has withstood the test of time far better than most critics would ever have imagined, performing nearly 100 concerts around the world every year. He has written and performed some of the best-crafted power pop anthems of the past 40 years, including 17 U.S. top 40 hits such as "Don't Talk to Strangers," "An Affair of the Heart," "I've Done Everything for You," "Love Somebody," and "Human Touch," as well as the 1981 Grammy® Best Male Rock Vocal winning Number one single, "Jessie's Girl." Springfield has even more to say on his latest release, "Rocket Science."

In addition to collaborating and starring in the Dave Grohl documentary "Sound City" and penning two New York Times best-selling books, Springfield played opposite Academy Award® winner Meryl Streep in Jonathan Demme's "Ricki & The Flash," plus a multi episode arc in the HBO series "True Detective." He also appears opposite Orange Is The New Black's Pablo Schreiber and actress Sosie Bacon in the forthcoming film, "Traces." He is currently appearing as Lucifer in Season 12 of "Supernatural" on the CW. More information is available at: .

Four Winds New Buffalo's Silver Creek Event Center is a 1,500 seat, multi-use facility that is located next to the casino floor. In addition to hosting concerts, the 17,000 sq. ft. event center can be reconfigured to host a variety of meetings, special events, conferences, and banquets. Details on concerts at Silver Creek Event Center are available at .

To make a hotel reservation at Four Winds New Buffalo or for more information on Four Winds New Buffalo, Four Winds Hartford®, or Four Winds Dowagiac®, please call 1 (866)-4WINDS1, (866)494-6371 or visit . Additionally, be sure to like Four Winds on Facebook at and follow on Twitter at for information on the latest offers and promotions.

Comments on this PressRelease