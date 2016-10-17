       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Cheaptranscriptionservices.net to promote writers to senior editing positions in order to guarantee quality service

Cheaptranscriptionservices.net to promote writers to senior editing positions in order to guarantee quality service

(firmenpresse) - London, UK 17th October, 2016 - Cheaptranscriptionservices.net has announced a new plan to promote some of the best writers working on its team to senior editing jobs. The company says that the promotions will be done on merit and that all the experts who will join the editing team will be good enough.

The changes are part of a new quality assurance policy plan that was launched by the provider a few months ago. In this plan, Cheaptranscriptionservices.net sees the appointment of a strong editing team as a crucial element in guarantying quality services and as such, the promotion of top writers to editing position will work very well for the cheap transcription expert.

Cheaptranscriptionservices.net has also confirmed that the void which will be left by the writers will soon be filled in order to avoid any future imbalances among the team of staff. The affordable transcription services company has said that there are a number of reasons why it has decided to promote its transcriptionist instead of hiring new editors.

To begin with, the firm says that the current team fully understands how it works and therefore it will be easier for them to maintain the same high standards that have always been part of its service.in addition to this, the cheap transcriptions company says that hiring new editors from scratch would have been a massive task to undertake.

The time required in doing the job and completing it is just too much. It seems all these reasons are valid and as the academic transcription services provider notes, all these appointments will do well to ensure that the standards of customers are realized as far as quality is concerned. If you need more help from the provider you can visit http://www.cheaptranscriptionservices.net/ and learn more.



http://www.cheaptranscriptionservices.net/



Nicholas Ellison
Email: support(at)cheaptranscriptionservices.net

