America First 2016 Trade Show and Products Expo to Be Held on November 9th, 2016

Local Plumbing Supply Hosts Event Honoring Domestic Manufacturing

(firmenpresse) - BROOKLYN, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- In 1965, manufacturing accounted for 53% of the domestic economy; by 2004 it was down to 9%. Between February 2001 and February 2016, the United States lost two thirds of the remaining manufacturing jobs. In addition, manufacturing employment has declined by tens of thousands of jobs in the past month alone. The gravity of these facts has not escaped Solco Plumbing Supply, a New York City-based plumbing supply distributor, who is taking action to spread awareness about the decline in domestic manufacturing.

On Wednesday, November 9th, 2016, Solco will host "America First 2016," a trade show focusing exclusively on American made plumbing products. Solco will bring over 300 trade plumbers, developers, architects and designers together with over 50 of America's leading plumbing and heating manufacturers. Kohler, Delta, Charlotte Pipe and Elkay Manufacturing are just a few among the many American manufacturers that have committed to support this function. These companies represent the finest, most recognized lineup of domestic manufacturing in the plumbing supply industry. They have a story to tell, and Solco wants to help them tell it.

The event will be held at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets, on Wednesday, November 9th, 2016 between the hours of 5:00pm - 8:00pm. At the America First 2016 trade show, customers will have an opportunity to get to know America's manufacturers and what they stand for.

In addition to bringing customers and vendors together, Solco will be celebrating American manufacturing by giving away several raffle prizes, all of which are made in America.

Solco Plumbing Supply is a 60-year-old family-owned plumbing supply with locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and the Bronx.

Tom Acquavella

(718) 345-1900 EXT 225

