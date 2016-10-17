Bel Will Report Third Quarter 2016 Results on October 27, 2016

Conference Call Scheduled for 11:00 AM EDT

(firmenpresse) - JERSEY CITY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- . ("Bel," or, "the Company") (NASDAQ: BELFA) (NASDAQ: BELFB) will release preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2016 at approximately 7:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, October 27, 2016. Bel has scheduled a conference call at 11:00 a.m. EDT that morning to discuss the preliminary results.

To participate in the conference call, investors should dial 1-888-503-8175 or 1-719-457-2630 if dialing internationally. The presentation will additionally be broadcast live over the Internet and will be available at the Events and Presentations link of the Investors page under the "About Bel" tab at . The webcast will be available via replay for a period of 20 days at this same Internet address. For those unable to access the live call, a telephone replay will be available at 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 if dialing internationally, using access code 2551511, after 2:00 p.m. EDT, also for 20 days.

Bel () designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

