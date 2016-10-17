AIDS Services Foundation Orange County Hosts 7th Annual OC Ride for AIDS

Fully-Supported One-Day Ride Takes Participants Through Breathtaking Scenery and Supports ASF's Important Work

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA and SANTA ANA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- (ASF) -- a nonprofit AIDS service organization that has helped more than 7,000 people living with HIV and AIDS in Orange County since 1985 -- is pleased to announce it will be hosting its 7th annual (OCRA) on Saturday, October 22. Beginning and finishing at William R. Mason Regional Park in Irvine, the fully-supported one-day ride will raise money to fund ASF's important AIDS prevention, education and services work in Orange County.

"OCRA is one of ASF's premiere fundraising events, not to mention one of our most fun," says ASF CEO and executive director, Philip Yaeger. "I'm looking forward to the ride and raising funds to help end the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Orange County. Remember, it's about the message, not the mileage!"

With all proceeds benefiting ASF, OCRA will take riders through some of Orange County's most breathtaking scenery, with three different paths to choose from: Century (100 miles), Metric Century (64 miles) and Taste of OCRA (30 miles). Though challenging at points, the routes take its riders through picturesque canyons and expansive coastline vistas with memorable pit stops along the way, including gourmet food trucks for lunch!

Established in 1985, ASF offers a variety of services and programs to help those infected and affected by HIV/AIDS. From nutrition services that provide a food pantry for clients and their families, to transportation programs that get patients to and from their doctor's appointments safely, to programs for impacted children, plus testing and education programs and more -- the funds generated by AIDS Walk will allow ASF to continue to serve the community.

Over the last few months, ASF has taken great strides towards improving and transforming the lives of those affected by HIV/AIDS in Orange County. With an increase of meal deliveries, the launch of a discounted pharmacy program and the onboarding of a registered dietician and certified diabetes educator, ASF is expanding its services and reach in Orange County. The valuable money raised by OCRA will help continue and fuel this tremendous momentum.

For more information on OCRA or to make a donation, visit the OCRA event page . For more information on ASF, visit .

is a nonprofit AIDS service organization that has helped more than 7,000 people living with HIV disease in Orange County since 1985. ASF serves the local community impacted by HIV and AIDS by providing food, transportation, housing, emergency financial assistance, counseling, education and preventative services. You can learn more about the organization by visiting .

