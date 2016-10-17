Final Election Expenses Limits Now Available

OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- Innovation, Science and Economic Development CanadaThe Business Development Bank of Canada's (BDC) Small Business Week provides Canadian business owners with opportunities to learn, network and grow th ...
HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- participated in a worldwide poll on the forthcoming US Elections in collaboration with WIN/Gallup International, the largest network of the world's top independent pollsters. This survey was carried ...
OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/16/16 -- Whether in a new land, or one where our ancestors have lived for generations, we seek a space that welcomes and embraces us warmly. We yearn for home.This evening, Jewish Canadians come together to celebrat ...
OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, issued the following statement today:"The protection of Canadian waters is of utmost importance and we under ...