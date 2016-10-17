Between how many systems do you change until you have all the component information?

PARTsolutions as a universal research system regarding standard, supplier and self-designed parts

(PresseBox) - Engineers and purchasers are always faced with the challenge of finding the best possible component for their product. However, a qualified decision about the best component is only possible if all relevant information about components is available quickly and easily. The typical process for product development is complicated, since it is very often necessary to switch back and forth between the different IT systems for the search of component information.

The decision for the best possible component can only be made if all relevant information is available. According to the survey, 73% of the interviewed persons have to access more than one system to get this information. Engineers and purchasers have to switch back and forth between the systems. This not only wastes time, but also prevents concentrated working on the project.

Without changing the system: All information at a glance

The CADENAS Strategic Parts Management PARTsolutions supports engineers and purchasers in the search for components. PARTsolutions by CADENAS has a multitude of interfaces to PLM and ERP systems. Without changing the system, all business

management and technical information is available at a glance:

Information CAD system

mounting conditions, mounting space, constructive requirements ...

Information PLM system

ranges, further documents, proof of use ...

Information ERP system

price, availability, warehouse quantity ...

Information PARTsolutions

geometry, weight, RoHS compliance, global sourcing, standardization, alternative suppliers ...

Thus the Strategic Parts Management PARTsolutions is a universal research system for engineers and purchasers regarding standard, supplier and self-designed parts.

» Since now all necessary information is available at a glance in only one system ? for all users ? the effort for information procurement was reduced by 40% due to the Strategic Parts Management. «



Bernd Postaremczak

Coordinator Parts Management

SMS Siemag AG

Further more information about the Strategic Parts Management read in our PARTsolutions brochure and at: www.cadenas.de/strategic-partsmanagement





PressRelease by

CADENAS GmbH

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/17/2016 - 16:47

Language: English

News-ID 500899

Character count: 2569

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: CADENAS GmbH

Stadt: Augsburg





Number of hits: 65



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease