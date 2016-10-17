       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Between how many systems do you change until you have all the component information?

PARTsolutions as a universal research system regarding standard, supplier and self-designed parts

(PresseBox) - Engineers and purchasers are always faced with the challenge of finding the best possible component for their product. However, a qualified decision about the best component is only possible if all relevant information about components is available quickly and easily. The typical process for product development is complicated, since it is very often necessary to switch back and forth between the different IT systems for the search of component information.
The decision for the best possible component can only be made if all relevant information is available. According to the survey, 73% of the interviewed persons have to access more than one system to get this information. Engineers and purchasers have to switch back and forth between the systems. This not only wastes time, but also prevents concentrated working on the project.
Without changing the system: All information at a glance
The CADENAS Strategic Parts Management PARTsolutions supports engineers and purchasers in the search for components. PARTsolutions by CADENAS has a multitude of interfaces to PLM and ERP systems. Without changing the system, all business
management and technical information is available at a glance:
 Information CAD system
mounting conditions, mounting space, constructive requirements ...
 Information PLM system
ranges, further documents, proof of use ...
 Information ERP system
price, availability, warehouse quantity ...
 Information PARTsolutions
geometry, weight, RoHS compliance, global sourcing, standardization, alternative suppliers ...
Thus the Strategic Parts Management PARTsolutions is a universal research system for engineers and purchasers regarding standard, supplier and self-designed parts.
» Since now all necessary information is available at a glance in only one system ? for all users ? the effort for information procurement was reduced by 40% due to the Strategic Parts Management. «


Bernd Postaremczak
Coordinator Parts Management
SMS Siemag AG
Further more information about the Strategic Parts Management read in our PARTsolutions brochure and at: www.cadenas.de/strategic-partsmanagement



