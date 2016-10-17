Mondo Reports on Digital Marketing Professional Salaries for 2016: Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Tops List With $241K Salary

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- Chief Technology Officers topped the list of the highest-paid digital marketing professionals in 2016 with a salary range of $140,000-241,000, according to a new report from (), a leading digital marketing and IT resourcing provider. Other high-paying positions include the Chief Marketing Officer ($140,000-238,000) and Vice President of eCommerce ($138,000-226,000).

"The demand for digital marketing professionals continues to be incredibly strong, especially for marketing automation professionals and UI/UX designers," said Gianna Scorsone, Vice President of Marketing and Sales Operations for Mondo. "In addition, we have seen new tech-driven marketing positions arise, such as the Chief Technology Officer and Demand Generation Analyst."

Surprisingly, the professionals that saw the biggest spike in salaries from 2015 to 2016 are Proof Readers with salaries up 10%, now earning $41,000-65,000. Other positions with the most significant salary increase (9%) from 2015 to 2016 include: Digital Content Strategists ($76,000-121,000), Director of Social Media ($46,000-117,000), Director of eCommerce ($134,000-184,000) an VP of eCommerce ($133,000-226,000).

For digital marketing specialization areas, the positions with the highest salaries in 2016 are:

Digital and Interactive

Director, Digital Marketing ($136,000-189,000)

Director, eCommerce ($134,000-184,000)

Director, UI/UX ($88,000-159,000)

Content Creation & Social Media

Director, SEO/SEM ($103,000-158,000)

Manager, SEO/SEM ($85,000-126,000)

Digital Content Strategist ($76,000-121,000)

Operations

Email Marketer ($84,000-152,000)

Big Data Analyst ($88,000-134,000)

Manager, Digital Marcom ($94,000-123,000)

Creative Services & Production

Director, Creative ($101,000-178,000)

Director, Art ($73,000-124,000)

Interactive Designer ($73,000-126,000)

Scorsone added, "Another trend we see in digital marketing is the growth of the 'elastic workforce' with 'elastic' or contract workers now making up 34% of the U.S. workforce."

This salary data is based on recent survey data and Mondo's thousands of digital marketing placements in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Denver, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, and Atlanta.

