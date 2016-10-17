How to Increase Visitor Satisfaction  Lessons from Star Wars Celebration event

The first will allow attendees to discover how retail and brand marketers create great customer experiences . During this session, attendees will learn 5 practical tips on how to increase visitor satisfaction at your event and find out how Star Wars Celebration designed their visitor experience using best practices from retail and brand marketing.



As event technologists, were facing a digital transformation. Once nascent technologies in experiential marketing are now a common part of todays conferences, trade shows and festivals. While this revolution is raising the bar for attendee experiences, what will have the biggest impact for event organisers?



This session will look at how the IoT (internet of things) will drive the evolution of events



