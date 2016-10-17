Glympse Track & Treat App Helps Parents and Kids Stay Connected on Halloween

Free App Is Available on Both iOS and Android

(firmenpresse) - SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- This Halloween, keep up with your trick-or-treaters through the hauntingly popular Glympse app, Track & Treat. As the trusted source in real-time location sharing, Glympse offers parents and guardians a simple way to stay connected to your ghosts and goblins in real-time, while they cover the neighborhood in search of treats.

Track & Treat is easy to use: simply set the name of your trick-or-treater, select a phone number or email address, and share location instantly. Then, send your kids out the door dressed to impress with the mobile device Track & Treat is running on, whether that be the child's, an older sibling or another guardian. Recipients can view the child's location on a dynamic map as they move from house to house, on any device. Each Glympse message is private and temporary, and once the trick-or-treater has returned home, parents can stop sharing location or let the time expire automatically.

"Kids want independence on Halloween to Trick-or-Treat with their friends. Parents want a way to stay connected and keep their kids safe, while providing the freedom their kids are asking for," said Monica Depiesse, executive creative director, Glympse. "We developed the Track & Treat app to provide a new level of transparency between parents and their children, while also reducing stress and creating peace of mind."

Track & Treat can be incredibly handy in a number of scenarios. Is one parent staying behind to hand out candy and meeting up with the family later in the night? Are your older kids venturing out with their friends, or are grandparents or trusted neighbors awaiting a child's arrival? Download and use Track & Treat to keep you connected.

Track & Treat was built by the same great minds behind the leading app for temporary location sharing, , which is available on iOS and Android.

To download Track & Treat, visit the or .

Glympse is the pioneer of real-time location sharing technology. With an intuitive design and enhanced features, the company easily integrates location sharing into everyday activities, on any platform, with all your devices. Glympse has partnered with many top-tier companies, including Blackberry, BMW/MINI, Comcast, Ford, Garmin, GM, Gogo Inflight, Kik, Jaguar Land Rover, Mercedes, NAVIGON, Pebble, Pizza Hut, Samsung, Time Warner Cable, Verizon and Vodafone, which have integrated the Glympse brand and enterprise platform into their own products and applications. The company is backed by Menlo Ventures, Ignition Partners, Verizon Ventures, Naya Ventures and UMC Capital.

