Gildan Activewear Announces Third Quarter 2016 Earnings and Conference Call Date

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSX: GIL)(NYSE: GIL) will report its 2016 third quarter results on Thursday, November 3, 2016. A press release will be issued before markets open and a conference call is scheduled for that same day at 8:30 AM ET to discuss the Company's results and business outlook.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 447-0521 (Canada & U.S.) or (847) 413-3238 (international) and entering passcode 43551062# or by live audio webcast at the Company's corporate website at . A replay will be available for 30 days starting at 11:00 AM ET by dialing (888) 843-7419 (Canada & U.S.) or (630) 652-3042 (international) and entering the same passcode or by audio webcast on Gildan's corporate website.

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer and marketer of quality branded basic family apparel, including T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, underwear, socks, hosiery, and shapewear. The Company sells its products under a diversified portfolio of company-owned brands, including the Gildan®, Gold Toe®, Anvil®, Comfort Colors®, Alstyle®, Secret®, Silks®, Kushyfoot®, Secret Silky®, Peds®, MediPeds® and Therapy Plus brands. Sock products are also distributed through the Company's exclusive U.S. sock license for the Under Armour® brand, and a wide array of products is also marketed through a global license for the Mossy Oak® brand. The Company sells its products through two primary channels of distribution, namely printwear and retail markets. The Company distributes its products in printwear markets in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. In retail markets, the Company sells its products to a broad spectrum of retailers primarily in the U.S. and Canada and also manufactures for select leading global athletic and lifestyle consumer brands.

Gildan owns and operates vertically-integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean Basin, North America and Bangladesh. These facilities are strategically located to efficiently service the quick replenishment needs of its customers in the printwear and retail markets. Gildan has over 48,000 employees worldwide and is committed to industry-leading labour and environmental practices throughout the Company's supply chain. More information about the Company and its corporate citizenship practices and initiatives can be found at and , respectively.

Sophie Argiriou

Vice President, Investor Communications

Garry Bell

Vice President, Corporate Marketing and Communications

http://www.gildan.com



