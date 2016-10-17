Investview, Inc. Announces the Retirement of Toxic Debt and Strengthens Balance Sheet

(firmenpresse) - EATONTOWN, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- Investview, Inc. (OTC PINK: INVU), a diversified financial technology organization specializing in investor education, investment newsletters and financial services, today announced as a result of the merger with RoboVest, Inc., the retirement of short term, toxic, convertible notes.

"As I stated in the earlier announcement, when we lost our financing, it had a very negative effect on our company. With the new infusion of capital we're able to pay off certain short-term convertible notes known as Toxic Debt. This enables Investview to clean up our balance sheet, stop dilution of our equity and focus on growing our revenue," stated Dr. Joseph Louro, CEO of Investview.

"In a short while, we shall be in a position to commence selling our new RoboVest service and cutting edge Algorithms. The returns historically are significant and we are excited to offer this to our customers and new customers," continued Louro. "Combining assets, bringing up a new web site and training our sales staff are immediate priorities - we are already working diligently to bring our new service online," concluded Dr. Louro

Most recently Investview has added personnel, technology and product to help grow the new business unit. The firm intends to utilize its ability to provide information and webinars on FX Trading via their current education and technology platform over the Internet.

Investview, Inc. is a New Jersey-based diversified financial technology organization. The Company operates primarily through its wholly- and majority-owned subsidiaries, to provide financial products and services to accredited investors, self-directed investors and select financial institutions

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". When the words "believes," "expects," "plans," "projects," "estimates," and similar expressions are used, they identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Management's current beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to Management and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements can be found in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

