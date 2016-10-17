       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Libbey Inc. to Announce 2016 Third-Quarter Financial Results November 3, 2016

(firmenpresse) - TOLEDO, OHIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- Libbey Inc. (NYSE MKT: LBY), one of the largest glass tableware manufacturers in the world, is scheduled to announce 2016 third-quarter financial results on Thursday, November 3, 2016, prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer William Foley and Chief Financial Officer Sherry Buck will host an earnings conference call at 11 a.m. EDT on November 3, 2016, to discuss the Company's financial results.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call on Libbey's website at by clicking on the "2016 Third-Quarter Results" link. Replays of the conference call will be available on the Company's website through November 10, 2016. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related material, will also be available online.

About Libbey Inc.

Based in Toledo, Ohio, Libbey Inc. is one of the largest glass tableware manufacturers in the world. Libbey Inc. operates manufacturing plants in the U.S., Mexico, China, Portugal and the Netherlands. In existence since 1888, the Company supplies tabletop products to retail, foodservice and B2B customers in over 100 countries. Libbey's global brand portfolio includes Libbey®, Crisa®, Royal Leerdam®, World® Tableware, Syracuse® China and Crisal Glass®. In 2015, Libbey Inc.'s net sales totaled $822.3 million. Additional information is available at .

Contacts:
Corporate Contacts:
Kim Hunter
Investor Relations
(419) 325-2612

Investor Inquiries:
Alpha IR Group
Chris Hodges or Sam Gibbons
(312) 445-2870



More information:
http://www.libbey.com



Date: 10/17/2016 - 18:00
Firma: Libbey Inc.
Stadt: TOLEDO, OHIO


