PRESS RELEASE - Paris, 17 October 2016
Touax Group develops its asset management activities in partnership with the
Fund "Touax Investment SCA"
----
Touax Rail Limited is very pleased to announce the first acquisition by Touax
Investment SCA of a ?56 million European railcar portfolio (including ?26
million acquired this week and ?30 million in the coming weeks). Touax Rail
acting as operating partner for the fund will manage the railcars.
Touax Investment SCA is an open ended Luxembourg SICAV-SIF offering to well
informed and qualified investors an opportunity to invest in an innovating
investment fund of real assets respecting sustainable development (freight
railcars, river barges and containers). The equity for the first Euro sub-fund
(ISIN code LU1336272270) is in place with 35 investors and 5.5 year term
financing of ?54 million plus ?18 million of VAT financing provided by DVB Bank
as agent and lender and KfW IPEX- Bank as lender.
Out of the ?56 million portfolio, Touax Rail pre-financed and will sell ?20
million of wagons, the balance being acquired from other sources.
The SICAV-SIF's objective is to offer a stable 5% annual return with low
volatility, while aiming for an overall objective above 8%. The investment in
real assets brings a diversification from traditional investment products and
provide a hedge against future inflation. Quilvest Asset Management is the AIFM
Manager of the SICAV-SIF, Société Générale Bank & Trust is the depository bank,
the transfer agent and the fund administrator and Deloitte Audit S.à r.l. the
réviseur d'entreprises agréé.
The SICAV-SIF launched an additional equity raise of ?35 million to purchase a
second portfolio of
?55 million European railcars.
The SICAV-SIF also launched the USD sub-fund with a targeted equity raise of
USD60 million in order to finance a portfolio of USD150 million assets (mainly
new containers). Touax SCA through its subsidiary Touax Container Leasing Pte
Ltd will act as operating partner and has been mandated to source, lease and
manage the portfolio.
TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (shipping-containers, modular buildings,
freight railcars and river barges) on a daily basis to more than 5 000 customers
throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party
investors. With more than ?1.8 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the
European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.
TOUAX is listed in Paris on NYSE EURONEXT - Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code
ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC® Small and CAC® Mid & Small indexes and in
EnterNext PEA-PME.
For more information: www.touax.com
