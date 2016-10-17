Oxford Immunotec Schedules Third Quarter 2016 Earnings Release and Conference Call for November 1, 2016

OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 17, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq:OXFD), a global, high-growth diagnostics

company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the

management of under-served immune-regulated conditions, today announced that it

plans to release third quarter 2016 financial results prior to market open on

Tuesday, November 1, 2016. Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith, Chief Executive Officer,

and Rick Altieri, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review

the Company's results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. The call will be

concurrently webcast.



To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial (855) 363-5047

for United States callers and +1 (484) 365-2897 for international callers and

reference confirmation code 91830521, approximately ten minutes prior to start

time. To access the live audio webcast or subsequent archived recording, visit

the Investor Relations section of Oxford Immunotec's website

at www.oxfordimmunotec.com. The replay will be available on the Company's

website for approximately 60 days.



About Oxford Immunotec



Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused

on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the management of under-

served immune-regulated conditions. The Company's first product is the

TSPOT(®).TB test, which is used to test for tuberculosis infection. The T-

SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 50 countries, including the

United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug

Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and

China. The company's second product line is a range of assays for tick-borne

diseases, such as Lyme disease, obtained through the acquisition of Imugen. The



T-SPOT.CMV test and the T-SPOT.PRT test are part of the Company's third product

line focused on the transplantation market. In addition to these three product

lines, the Company has additional active development programs in other immune-

regulated conditions. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in

Marlborough, Mass. Additional information can be found

at www.oxfordimmunotec.com.



T-SPOT and the Oxford Immunotec logo are trademarks of Oxford Immunotec Ltd.



CONTACTS:



For Media Inquiries:

Caroline Crawley

Oxford Immunotec

Tel: +44 1235 442796

ccrawley(at)oxfordimmunotec.com



For Investor Inquiries:

Rick Altieri

Chief Financial Officer

Oxford Immunotec

Tel: +1 (508) 573-9953

raltieri(at)oxfordimmunotec.com



Mark Klausner

Westwicke Partners

Tel: +1 (443) 213-0501

oxfordimmunotec(at)westwicke.com









