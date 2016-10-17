(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 17, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq:OXFD), a global, high-growth diagnostics
company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the
management of under-served immune-regulated conditions, today announced that it
plans to release third quarter 2016 financial results prior to market open on
Tuesday, November 1, 2016. Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith, Chief Executive Officer,
and Rick Altieri, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review
the Company's results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. The call will be
concurrently webcast.
To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial (855) 363-5047
for United States callers and +1 (484) 365-2897 for international callers and
reference confirmation code 91830521, approximately ten minutes prior to start
time. To access the live audio webcast or subsequent archived recording, visit
the Investor Relations section of Oxford Immunotec's website
at www.oxfordimmunotec.com. The replay will be available on the Company's
website for approximately 60 days.
About Oxford Immunotec
Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused
on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the management of under-
served immune-regulated conditions. The Company's first product is the
TSPOT(®).TB test, which is used to test for tuberculosis infection. The T-
SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 50 countries, including the
United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug
Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and
China. The company's second product line is a range of assays for tick-borne
diseases, such as Lyme disease, obtained through the acquisition of Imugen. The
T-SPOT.CMV test and the T-SPOT.PRT test are part of the Company's third product
line focused on the transplantation market. In addition to these three product
lines, the Company has additional active development programs in other immune-
regulated conditions. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in
Marlborough, Mass. Additional information can be found
at www.oxfordimmunotec.com.
T-SPOT and the Oxford Immunotec logo are trademarks of Oxford Immunotec Ltd.
CONTACTS:
For Media Inquiries:
Caroline Crawley
Oxford Immunotec
Tel: +44 1235 442796
ccrawley(at)oxfordimmunotec.com
For Investor Inquiries:
Rick Altieri
Chief Financial Officer
Oxford Immunotec
Tel: +1 (508) 573-9953
raltieri(at)oxfordimmunotec.com
Mark Klausner
Westwicke Partners
Tel: +1 (443) 213-0501
oxfordimmunotec(at)westwicke.com
