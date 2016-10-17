New scientific publications highlight the unique profile of Actelion's antimalarial compound

New scientific publications highlight the unique profile of Actelion's

antimalarial compound

ALLSCHWIL/BASEL, SWITZERLAND - 17 October 2016 - Actelion Ltd (SIX: ATLN)

announced today that a series of recently published scientific articles

[1,2,3,4,5] describing the unique profile of the company's orally-active

antimalarial compound, ACT-451840, has reinvigorated interest in the compound.

Actelion is in discussions to find a partner with the expertise and resources to

bring this promising therapy to patients.



ACT-451840 appears to have a distinct mode of action that sets it apart from

current antimalarial drugs, including artemisinins. It has a rapid onset of

action as well as activity on all blood-borne (erythrocytic) stages, which is

retained against multiple resistant parasites, including artemisinin-resistant

strains. Unlike the majority of antimalarial agents, ACT-451840 has

the potential to block disease transmission due to its activity on gametocytes.



The discovery and characterization work for ACT-451840 was carried out in close

collaboration with the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute (Swiss TPH).

Initial clinical evaluation of ACT-451840 - in collaboration with MMV (Medicines

for Malaria Ventures) at the laboratories of Professor James McCarthy, MBBS, MD

of the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in Herston, Australia - showed good

tolerability and confirmed the fast action and gametocidal activity.



The company believes that ACT-451840 could form the basis of novel combinations,

which would have the potential to replace artemisinin-based combinations, as

first evidence of resistance to artemisinin is appearing.





Martine Clozel, MD and Chief Scientific Officer, commented: "The results we have

seen with Actelion's compound against the deadliest form of malaria, even when

parasites have developed resistance against the current gold-standard therapies,

have impressed many of our academic partners. On the back of the recently

published preclinical and clinical data, we are in discussions to find a partner

with experience in the development of this indication, in an attempt to help the

World Health Organization meet their goal of eradicating malaria by 2030."





Martine Clozel concluded: "The growing signs of resistance of the malarial

parasite to current antimalarial drugs further increase the urgent need for

treatments with new mechanisms of action. Our long collaboration with

outstanding partners such as the Swiss TPH has resulted in a compound with great

potential, and I truly believe that the results we have seen warrant further

investigation together with a partner to continue its development."



ABOUT ACT-451840 [1,2,3,4,5]

ACT-451840 was discovered in a drug discovery project at Actelion in close

collaboration with the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute (Swiss TPH).

In preclinical studies, the chemical compound ACT-451840 proved to be highly

effective against Plasmodium falciparum - the parasite responsible for the

deadliest form of malaria in humans, and Plasmodium vivax. It has also

demonstrated activity against parasites that have developed resistance against

current standard therapies. ACT-451840 appears to have a mode of action distinct

from current antimalarial drugs, including artemisinins and quinolones. The drug

has a rapid onset of action, no erythrocytic stage specificity, and shows

reduction of gametocyte infectivity. The findings, which were recently published

in the journal PLOS Medicine, are the result of Actelion's collaboration with

academia.



The antimalarial activity of ACT-451840 was studied in an experimental induced

blood stage malaria clinical trial performed in collaboration with MMV Medicines

for Malaria Ventures at the laboratories of Professor James McCarthy, MBBS, MD

of the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in Herston, Australia. In the trial,

ACT-451840 was safe and well tolerated and showed clinical efficacy against the

early stages of P. falciparum infections. The PK/PD model developed from this

proof-of-concept study with eight healthy subjects enabled prediction of

therapeutic effects, with cure rates following 1 week of therapy (single daily

doses) predicted to be equivalent to artesunate monotherapy.



ABOUT MALARIA [6,7,8,9,10]

Malaria is one of the most important infectious diseases, threatening half of

the world's population. In accordance to the latest estimates by the World

Health Organization (WHO), in 2014, there were 198 million cases of this

parasitic disease (infection with P. falciparum) with an estimated 584,000

deaths, out of the estimated 3.3 billion people at risk. 90% of the mortality

was in sub-Saharan Africa, mostly among children under 5 years of age,

attributing 78% of deaths. The WHO has declared malaria control a global

development priority and has changed its recommendation from control programs to

eradication programs. New drugs will be needed to make this possible.



The widespread resistance of P. falciparum to conventional monotherapies such as

chloroquine, amodiaquine and sulfadoxine/pyrimethamine led to an urgent need for

new therapies to combat increasing levels of resistance. The WHO currently

recommends artemisinin-based combination therapy (ACT) as the first line therapy

in areas with high prevalence of resistance. Even though artemisinins are the

most potent and rapidly acting antimalarial agents available to date, they are

associated with high recrudescence rates when used as monotherapy. However,

worrying evidence of its decreasing efficacy is now widespread through Southeast

Asia. Because of the concern for resistance development, new drugs with new

mechanisms of action are needed. The development of these drugs requires fast

and efficient processes.



REFERENCES

1. Christoph Boss, et al, Discovery and Characterization of ACT-451840: an

Antimalarial Drug with a Novel Mechanism of Action, ChemMedChem

2016, 11, 1995 - 2014. DOI: 10.1002/cmdc.201600298

2. Amélie Le Bihan, et al. Characterization of Novel Antimalarial Compound

ACT-451840: Preclinical Assessment of Activity and Dose-Efficacy Modeling,

PLoS Medicine (2016): DOI:10.1371/journal.pmed.1002138.

3. Bruderer S, et al. 2015. First-in-humans study of the safety, tolerability,

and pharmacokinetics of ACT-451840, a new chemical entity with antimalarial

activity. Antimicrob Agents Chemother 59:935-942. DOI:10.1128/AAC.04125-14.

4. Andreas Krause, et al. Pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic modelling of the

antimalarial effect of Actelion-451840 in an induced blood stage malaria

study in healthy subjects, Br J Clin Pharmacol (2016) 82 412-421.

DOI:10.1111/bcp.12962.

5. Ng CL, et al., CRISPR-Cas9-modified pfmdr1 protects Plasmodium falciparum

asexual blood stages and gametocytes against a class of piperazine-

containing compounds but potentiates artemisinin-based combination therapy

partner drugs. Mol Microbiol. 2016 Aug; 101(3):381-93.

6. World Health Organization. World Malaria Report 2014, 2014.

7. The malERA Consultative Group on Drugs. A research agenda for malaria

eradication: Drugs. PLoS Med 2011; 8: e1000402.

8. Roll Back Malaria Partnership. The global malaria action plan. 2008.

http://www.rollbackmalaria.org/

9. Ashley EA,White NJ. Artemisinin-based combinations. Curr Opin Infect Dis

2005; 18: 531-6.

10. Ashley EA, et al. Spread of artemisinin resistance in Plasmodium falciparum

malaria. N Engl J Med 2014; 371: 411-23.



Actelion Ltd.

Actelion Ltd. is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery,

development and commercialization of innovative drugs for diseases with

significant unmet medical needs.



Actelion is a leader in the field of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Our

portfolio of PAH treatments covers the spectrum of disease, from WHO Functional

Class (FC) II through to FC IV, with oral, inhaled and intravenous medications.

Although not available in all countries, Actelion has treatments approved by

health authorities for a number of specialist diseases including Type 1 Gaucher

disease, Niemann-Pick type C disease, Digital Ulcers in patients suffering from

systemic sclerosis, and mycosis fungoides type cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.



Founded in late 1997, with now over 2,500 dedicated professionals covering all

key markets around the world including Europe, the US, Japan, China, Russia and

Mexico, Actelion has its corporate headquarters in Allschwil / Basel,

Switzerland.



Actelion shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: ATLN) as

part of the Swiss blue-chip index SMI (Swiss Market Index SMI(®)). All

trademarks are legally protected by their respective owners.



For further information please contact:

Andrew Weiss

Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Gewerbestrasse 16, CH-4123 Allschwil

+41 61 565 62 62

www.actelion.com



The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to

the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking

terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected

to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or

"anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or

intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and

research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection

therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company

and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's

existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company

with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties

and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or

achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results,

performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-

looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results

may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed,

estimated or expected.



Press release PDF:

http://hugin.info/131801/R/2049383/766394.pdf







http://www.actelion.com



Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd

