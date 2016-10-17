SYSTRAN :1st software provider to launch a Neural Machine Translation engine in more than 30 languages

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Translation



SYSTRAN: 1(st) software provider to launch a Neural Machine Translation engine

in more than 30 languages



Objective: help companies meet the challenges of globalization!





Paris, France, October 17(th), 2016 - Initially announced at the end of August,

following an intensive phase of research and development on artificial neural

networks and deep learning algorithms, SYSTRAN launches its new engine called

PNMT (TM) for Pure Neural (TM) Machine Translation. In the digital age, language

barriers have until now represented one of the biggest challenges to rapid

deployment of business strategies among global markets. Businesses now have the

opportunity to explore new prospects thanks to advances in artificial

intelligence and machine translation R&D.



With this highly innovative solution, SYSTRAN continues its quest for

technological excellence in order to help companies succeed in the age of real-

time, 24/7 global communication. SYSTRAN offers organizations access to the best

translation quality on the market, closer than ever to human fluency and adapted

to the specific contexts of each customer, ranging from the legal and automotive

industry to IT and tourism. Companies can deploy their business strategy in

several countries at the same time, breaking down the language barrier and

bringing out phenomenal gains in terms of time to market and productivity.



A client beta program and an online demo available here: http://demo-

pnmt.systran.net



This first phase of commercialization begins with the release of an online demo

covering a wide variety of languages (European, Asian, Arabic) and language

pairs (for example Dutch<>French, Korean<>Japanese) and the launch of a beta



test program including a dozen of SYSTRAN's corporate customers in diverse

industries. In December, SYSTRAN will communicate the feedback received on Pure

Neural (TM) Machine Translation, its roadmap and time to market plan.

"We are living in a historic moment in the field of machine translation," says

Jean Senellart, CTO of SYSTRAN Group. "We are at the very beginning of a new era

that opens up horizons in multilingual communication. We are proud to place this

technology in the hands of our customers and thus test it with specific business

cases. We look forward to receiving their feedback in order to prioritize our

future developments and accompany them in their growth in this new era."



Artificial intelligence: a self-learning translation machine

The major advancement a neural engine (NMT for Neural Machine Translation)

provides, compared to the current engines on the market - statistical (SMT for

Statistical Machine Translation) and rule-based (RBMT for Rule Based Machine

Translation) - is produced by artificial neural networks. Similar to the human

brain, the machine learns through a process in which the machine receives a

series of stimuli over several weeks. This development based on complex

algorithms at the forefront of Deep Learning, enables the PNMT (TM) (Pure Neural

(TM) Machine Translation) engine to learn, generate the rules of a language from

a given translated text, and produce a human-like translation, which in some

cases can be even better than a human translation.



Contributing and sharing, SYSTRAN's credo

SYSTRAN's R&D team is proud to share its innovative research by contributing to

an open source project initiated by Harvard NLP Research Laboratory and by

publishing an exhaustive technical report to share its findings. SYSTRAN is

also committed to familiarizing the market with this new technology by regularly

writing outreach articles on its blog. After publishing an article describing

the origins of NMT and why this technology is disruptive, a second one posted

today and entitled "How does Neural Machine Translation work" decrypts the

various translation processes illustrated with concrete examples.



François Massemin, Vice-president Operations of SYSTRAN concludes: "Translation

quality has taken a quantum leap because of our PNMT (TM) engine. Post-editing,

which is very time-consuming, will be reduced and productivity increased. This

is in addition to the other assets that have forged SYSTRAN's reputation,

including the integration of customers' terminology (for example for automotive

or legal industries), speed of implementation, security, respect of data privacy

and intellectual property of translated content (which is impossible with the

free web translations tools). More than ever, SYSTRAN helps corporations meet

the challenges of globalization, time to market and lean management."









About SYSTRAN



To help organizations enhance multilingual communication and increase

productivity, SYSTRAN delivers specialized language solutions for global

collaboration, search, eDiscovery, content management, customer support, e-

commerce and localization projects.



With the ability to facilitate communication in 140+ language combinations with

highly secured and custom-made solutions, SYSTRAN is the leading choice of

corporates, defense and security organizations, and language service providers.



Since its early beginnings, SYSTRAN has been pioneering advances in Machine

Translation and Natural Language Processing and delivers today a new generation

of engines leveraging the latest technological innovations from Artificial

Neural Networks and Deep Learning models.



For more information, visit www.systrangroup.com and http://blog.systransoft.com





