Artificial Intelligence and Machine Translation
SYSTRAN: 1(st) software provider to launch a Neural Machine Translation engine
in more than 30 languages
Objective: help companies meet the challenges of globalization!
Paris, France, October 17(th), 2016 - Initially announced at the end of August,
following an intensive phase of research and development on artificial neural
networks and deep learning algorithms, SYSTRAN launches its new engine called
PNMT (TM) for Pure Neural (TM) Machine Translation. In the digital age, language
barriers have until now represented one of the biggest challenges to rapid
deployment of business strategies among global markets. Businesses now have the
opportunity to explore new prospects thanks to advances in artificial
intelligence and machine translation R&D.
With this highly innovative solution, SYSTRAN continues its quest for
technological excellence in order to help companies succeed in the age of real-
time, 24/7 global communication. SYSTRAN offers organizations access to the best
translation quality on the market, closer than ever to human fluency and adapted
to the specific contexts of each customer, ranging from the legal and automotive
industry to IT and tourism. Companies can deploy their business strategy in
several countries at the same time, breaking down the language barrier and
bringing out phenomenal gains in terms of time to market and productivity.
A client beta program and an online demo available here: http://demo-
pnmt.systran.net
This first phase of commercialization begins with the release of an online demo
covering a wide variety of languages (European, Asian, Arabic) and language
pairs (for example Dutch<>French, Korean<>Japanese) and the launch of a beta
test program including a dozen of SYSTRAN's corporate customers in diverse
industries. In December, SYSTRAN will communicate the feedback received on Pure
Neural (TM) Machine Translation, its roadmap and time to market plan.
"We are living in a historic moment in the field of machine translation," says
Jean Senellart, CTO of SYSTRAN Group. "We are at the very beginning of a new era
that opens up horizons in multilingual communication. We are proud to place this
technology in the hands of our customers and thus test it with specific business
cases. We look forward to receiving their feedback in order to prioritize our
future developments and accompany them in their growth in this new era."
Artificial intelligence: a self-learning translation machine
The major advancement a neural engine (NMT for Neural Machine Translation)
provides, compared to the current engines on the market - statistical (SMT for
Statistical Machine Translation) and rule-based (RBMT for Rule Based Machine
Translation) - is produced by artificial neural networks. Similar to the human
brain, the machine learns through a process in which the machine receives a
series of stimuli over several weeks. This development based on complex
algorithms at the forefront of Deep Learning, enables the PNMT (TM) (Pure Neural
(TM) Machine Translation) engine to learn, generate the rules of a language from
a given translated text, and produce a human-like translation, which in some
cases can be even better than a human translation.
Contributing and sharing, SYSTRAN's credo
SYSTRAN's R&D team is proud to share its innovative research by contributing to
an open source project initiated by Harvard NLP Research Laboratory and by
publishing an exhaustive technical report to share its findings. SYSTRAN is
also committed to familiarizing the market with this new technology by regularly
writing outreach articles on its blog. After publishing an article describing
the origins of NMT and why this technology is disruptive, a second one posted
today and entitled "How does Neural Machine Translation work" decrypts the
various translation processes illustrated with concrete examples.
François Massemin, Vice-president Operations of SYSTRAN concludes: "Translation
quality has taken a quantum leap because of our PNMT (TM) engine. Post-editing,
which is very time-consuming, will be reduced and productivity increased. This
is in addition to the other assets that have forged SYSTRAN's reputation,
including the integration of customers' terminology (for example for automotive
or legal industries), speed of implementation, security, respect of data privacy
and intellectual property of translated content (which is impossible with the
free web translations tools). More than ever, SYSTRAN helps corporations meet
the challenges of globalization, time to market and lean management."
About SYSTRAN
To help organizations enhance multilingual communication and increase
productivity, SYSTRAN delivers specialized language solutions for global
collaboration, search, eDiscovery, content management, customer support, e-
commerce and localization projects.
With the ability to facilitate communication in 140+ language combinations with
highly secured and custom-made solutions, SYSTRAN is the leading choice of
corporates, defense and security organizations, and language service providers.
Since its early beginnings, SYSTRAN has been pioneering advances in Machine
Translation and Natural Language Processing and delivers today a new generation
of engines leveraging the latest technological innovations from Artificial
Neural Networks and Deep Learning models.
For more information, visit www.systrangroup.com and http://blog.systransoft.com
SYSTRAN PNMT 1st release:
http://hugin.info/141962/R/2049349/766416.pdf
More information:
http://www.systransoft.fr
Date: 10/17/2016 - 17:15
Language: English
News-ID 500934
Character count: 6994
