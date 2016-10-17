Pizza Pizza Fundraiser Returns to Top 2016 Donation Goal of $500,000

Smiling slices to be sold in support of Children's Miracle Network

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- Pizza lovers can smile and say 'cheese' because Pizza Pizza, Canada's leading pizza chain, returns this month with its Slices for Smiles fundraiser to raise money in support of Children's Miracle Network. From October 17 to November 20, customers can share a smile, satisfy their cravings and help the pizza chain surpass the milestone of $2.5 million in donations.

"There is no shortage of reasons to support children's hospitals across Canada," said Pat Finelli, Chief Marketing Officer for Pizza Pizza. "One in 10 children in North America are treated by a Children's Miracle Network member hospital each year. That means you likely know someone whose life is impacted by the support of our customers."

To participate, customers can purchase a special 10-inch half smile pizza for $2 from any traditional Pizza Pizza restaurant in Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Children's Miracle Network and eight of its member hospitals in Canada. Donations can also be added to any orders placed by phone, online or through the Pizza Pizza mobile app.

"We appreciate the incredible commitment for our cause that we see from Pizza Pizza, and its operators," says Adam Starkman, Chief Development Officer for Children's Miracle Network. "The financial support that our member hospitals receive through this partnership is a wonderful example of how Pizza Pizza embraces the communities they serve."

Since 2007, Slices for Smiles has helped raise funds for the efforts of Children's Miracle Network to provide critical treatments, equipment and care for kids in your community. For more information on Pizza Pizza's community initiatives or to make a donation, visit .

About Children's Miracle Network

Children's Miracle Network® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals, 14 of which are in Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and research. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the non-profit's mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out why children's hospitals need community support, identify your member hospital and learn how you can Put Your Money Where the Miracles Are, at and .

About Pizza Pizza Limited

With more than 730 locations across Canada, Pizza Pizza Limited is Canada's pizza pioneer and a quick-service restaurant leader. The company operates two banners, Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73, that together with its network of operators and franchise partners, deliver quality food choices, diverse menus and exciting promotions for all tastes, lifestyles and budgets. Since 1967, Pizza Pizza Limited has been guided by a vision to provide the "best food, made especially for you" with a focus on quality ingredients, customer service, continuous innovation and community involvement. Visit and for more information.

