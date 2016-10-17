Pitch for the Purse $25,000 Prize Awarded to Winning Entrepreneurial Pitch Through Education and Mentorship

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA and TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- Access to capital remains a key barrier for women entrepreneurs, with women receiving only 4% of venture capital funding. Through the Forum for Women Entrepreneur's Pitch for the Purse, women will not only be taught on how to pitch for financing, but the three finalists will also be paired with top-notch mentors including Tracey McVicar, Managing Partner, , Wayne Deans, Co-Founder of . and Dave Bustos, Founder + Partner, for 1:1 support before the finale at FWE's annual Gala.

The Forum for Women Entrepreneurs (FWE) Pitch for the Purse is an exciting new educational program and contest that will see women entrepreneurs across Canada learn how to successfully access capital and compete to win a $25,000 purse prize for the best pitch.

The Pitch finale will be featured at The Odlum Brown FWE Gala on February 20, 2017 at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver. Celebrity judges will question the finalists on stage, while 560 guests including Vancouver's top business leaders and entrepreneurs select the winner of the $25,000 prize. The two runners-up will have a guaranteed spot at E-Series 2017, FWE's immersive 3-day educational program held in April.

"FWE is passionate about educating and mentoring women entrepreneurs, to empower them to grow their companies, create jobs, and contribute to thriving communities," said Lisa Niemetscheck, General Manager of FWE. "Pitch for the Purse invites women entrepreneurs from across the country to participate in a program that marries the excitement of a competition with the importance of educating women entrepreneurs on how to successfully pitch for financing. And for those who don't have the capacity to participate in the full contest, they can sign up for the free educational call, which has immense value."

Applications for Pitch for the Purse are now open, and more information on application criteria can be found on FWE's website at .

About FWE:

The Forum for Women Entrepreneurs (FWE) energizes, educates, mentors and connects women entrepreneurs to be wildly successful, promoting strong economies and thriving communities. Founded in 2002, FWE is entering its 15(th) year of providing game-changing education and support. With the goal of building the economy, one woman-owned business at a time, FWE has mentored over 800 women and provided education to over 230 women through its signature program, E-Series.

