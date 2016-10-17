More than 300 Fire Trucks Across BC to Receive Free Pet Oxygen Mask Sets

Successful Happy Dogs Legacy Campaign Raises Nearly $40,000 to Honour Pets Lost in Burnaby Fire

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- After nearly four months of focused fundraising efforts including donations from dog sport clubs, companion animal-focused businesses and individuals from around the province and beyond, the is proud to announce nearly $40,000 was raised which enabled 328 pet oxygen mask sets to be purchased and sent to fire halls across BC, at no cost to each hall/department.

The campaign began in June of this year, after a Burnaby house fire in late May took the lives of seven dogs and two cats. The dog sport and pet community was so profoundly impacted that Happy Dogs Legacy was established to ensure something positive came from the tragic event and after learning that life-saving pet oxygen masks are not a mandatory piece of equipment on every fire truck in BC. Calls began to municipal and volunteer halls to gauge interest and the campaign was met with a very enthusiastic response; with 95 fire districts expressing interest in receiving the kits. A was created and several other initiatives including an online auction were held to raise the needed funds.

"We are immensely grateful to everyone who supported this campaign so we could make this legacy a reality - from the volunteers who tirelessly called halls to get mask numbers, to each and every donor who make a contribution - we could not have done this without you," said Happy Dogs Legacy Team Member Elisha McCallum. "Knowing that there will soon be 328 more pet oxygen masks sets in use around the province gives us hope that more companion animals, of all shapes and sizes, will have a fighting chance if exposed to smoke in a fire and that the heartache over the loss of a pet can be prevented."

The pet oxygen mask kits were acquired through the Program's Pet Oxygen Mask Initiative, a North American distributor for . Each kit includes a set of three oxygen masks in various sizes, tubing to connect masks to oxygen supply, a training DVD, hints and tips sheet, kennel lead for on scene animal handling, useful reporting forms, laminated instructions, educational materials and pet oxygen masks on board stickers, all inside a carry bag. "This equipment has time and time again proven that it significantly increases the odds of a successful field animal rescue outcome by its shear ease of use, access, implementation and affordability. What an inspiring project to start National Fire Safety Month," said Ines de Pablo, president of Wag'N O2 Fur Life.

"Our pets are our family members. McCulloch Medical wholeheartedly supports taking every possible precaution to ensure their well-being and safety," said Mark L. Anderson, DVM and founder of MAI Animal Health, the endorser brand of McCulloch Medical. "We are proud to partner with the Happy Dogs Legacy Campaign and their initiative to provide BC-area fire halls with the tools they need to help safeguard against future tragedies. We congratulate the Campaign and its efforts."

The pet oxygen masks include a two-year manufacturer's warranty. To ensure longevity and the utmost standard of care, Happy Dogs Legacy will ensure fire halls are connected with local veterinarians should additional training on their use be requested. Happy Dogs Legacy Team is in the process of sending all mask sets to fire halls in the coming week for arrival by the end of October. For more information on which communities and halls will be receiving masks, please see below. Fire halls not on this list who would like mask sets are encouraged to contact Happy Dogs Legacy directly.

About Happy Dogs LegacyHappy Dogs Legacy, founded in June of 2016, is an initiative started by BC pet owners to outfit all fire trucks in the province with pet oxygen mask sets. The project was born to create legacy out of tragedy after a Lower Mainland area fire claimed the lives of seven dogs and two cats. Happy Dogs Legacy is an ongoing initiative partnering with Wag'N 02 Fur Life and will continue to work to ensure all fire halls in BC have access to this valuable life-saving piece of equipment.

About Wag'N O2 Fur LifeWag'N O2 Fur Life is an educational and public safety company dedicated to providing pet oxygen masks to first responders across North America. To learn more about the Pet Oxygen Mask Initiative and to find out if your local department already carries this pet life saving equipment visit the Department Database at

About McCulloch MedicalThe McCulloch Medical Oxygen Recovery Masks are one of many products offered within a full line of proven aspiration and resuscitation products that have saved the lives of countless animals worldwide. For more information on McCulloch Medical, visit

List of Communities/Fire Halls Receiving Pet Oxygen Mask Sets from Happy Dogs Legacy

