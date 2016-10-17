William "Smokey" Glover joins Fulton Financial Corporation as Director of Fair and Responsible Banking

(firmenpresse) - LANCASTER, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT), announced today that William "Smokey" Glover, of Lancaster, PA, has been promoted to the position of Director of Fair and Responsible Banking. In his new role, Glover will also lead the day-to-day activities of , a previously announced initiative that is designed to increase the company's efforts to change lives for the better and build vibrant communities through gifts of time and dollars and through programs, products and services designed to foster affordable housing, drive economic development, and promote education and financial literacy in the neighborhoods we serve.

"Smokey's long history with our company and his customer-facing experience are exactly what we are looking for to lead this new program," said E. Philip Wenger, Fulton Financial's chairman, president and CEO. "He has a strong passion for this segment of our market, and in his new role, he will enhance our ability to help even more people in our company's five-state service area."

Glover joined Fulton Financial in 1996 as a sales trainer. He was later promoted to the positions of training manager, corporate training director, and vice president of corporate training and development. In 2006, Glover moved into the retail group at Fulton Bank, the Corporation's flagship bank, and was named vice president and retail division manager before becoming senior vice president/retail sales leader for Fulton Bank's Lancaster, PA and York, PA divisions.

A life-long resident of Lancaster, PA, Glover has been very active in the community. He has held various leadership positions with several non-profit agencies, including Crispus Attucks Community Center, Crispus Attucks Neighborhood Development Organization and the Inner City Economic Development Group. Glover is also a graduate of Leadership Lancaster (Class of 1994), and the United Way's Project Blueprint.

Glover earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Human Resources from Juniata College. He is also a graduate of the Pennsylvania Bankers Association's School of Banking & Advanced School of Banking, where he has served as a faculty member/facilitator.

Learn more about Fulton Forward at .

Image Available:





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3068389



PressRelease by

Fulton Financial Corporation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/17/2016 - 18:54

Language: English

News-ID 500940

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Fulton Financial Corporation

Stadt: LANCASTER, PA





Number of hits: 33



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease